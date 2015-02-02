(adds fresh quotes, details, updates)
* Swiss franc weakens 2 pct vs euro, talk of informal band
* U.S. ISM manufacturing in focus, dollar climbs vs yen
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 2 The Swiss franc hit a two-week low
against the euro and the dollar on Monday, on signs that the
Swiss National Bank was intervening to weaken the currency and a
report it was targeting a new exchange rate band.
Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag reported on Sunday that
the SNB was informally aiming for a rate of 1.05-1.10 francs per
euro, citing sources close to the bank. A spokesman for the SNB
declined to comment.
On Jan. 15, the SNB shocked markets by removing its cap of
1.20 francs per euro, initially sending the Swiss franc up more
than 40 percent. It now trades 13 percent higher than the cap.
Data on Monday showed bank deposits with the SNB rose in the
week ending Jan. 30, fuelling speculation that the central bank
has been active in keeping a lid on the franc.
Also, the Swiss purchasing managers' index fell to 48.2 in
January, pointing to a manufacturing contraction in the
export-led economy.
The euro rose 2 percent on the day against the Swiss franc
to a high of 1.0591 francs while the dollar was up
1.5 percent at 0.9345 francs.
"It is chatter that there is an informal band and the sight
deposits data suggests that the SNB is there in the market,"
said Manuel Oliveri FX strategist at Credit Agricole.
"The SNB is trying to smooth the flows and the volatility.
Also we are seeing that our clients are staying away from this
currency because of all the volatility."
Citi said in a note the newspaper report was likely to
"reinforce the perception invisible hands have encouraged the
Swiss franc lower."
Against the dollar, the euro was 0.4 percent higher, trading
at $1.1325, taking comfort from gains against the Swiss
franc and purchasing managers' surveys which showed euro zone
factory activity still growing in January.
But gains will be limited by concerns that Greece has yet to
persuade a sceptical Europe to accept a new debt agreement.
"The more prolonged the negotiations between Greece and the
EU, the more pressure we would expect on the euro," Morgan
Stanley analysts said in a note. "We look to use euro/dollar
rebounds into the $1.14 area to establish bearish positions,
targeting $1.07."
The dollar recovered from a two-week low of 116.64 yen
, to trade 0.2 percent higher at 117.65 yen.
Buying by Japanese importers helped the dollar, but analysts
said the currency looked vulnerable after data on Friday showed
growth in the U.S. economy slowed in the fourth quarter, driving
Treasury yields to new lows.
Among key U.S. numbers, ISM non-manufacturing data will be
out on Monday and a jobs report on Friday.
(Editing by Susan Fenton and John Stonestreet)