* SNB speculation, report of new exchange rate band hurt
franc
* Dollar falls against euro, yen on U.S. economic data
(Recasts throughout; changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 2 The U.S. dollar hit a more than
two-week high against the Swiss franc on Monday on signs that
the Swiss National Bank has intervened to weaken the franc, but
moved lower against the euro and yen on disappointing U.S.
economic data.
The euro also hit a more than two-week high against the
franc in the wake of a report from a Swiss newspaper on Sunday
stating that the SNB was informally aiming for a rate of
1.05-1.10 francs per euro, citing sources close to the bank.
Data on Monday showed bank deposits with the SNB rose in the
week ended Jan. 30, fueling speculation that the Swiss central
bank has been active in keeping a lid on the franc.
The speculation that the SNB has intervened in the market
comes after it shocked markets on Jan. 15 by removing its cap of
1.20 francs per euro, a move which initially sent the Swiss
franc skyrocketing against both the euro and the dollar.
"The SNB in general feels like the Swiss strength is
extremely overdone, and based upon that view, it looks like
they're trying to move the market to a level they believe is
more correct," said Douglas Borthwick, managing director at
Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in New York.
The dollar slipped against the euro and the yen on Monday,
after data showed U.S. national factory activity for January as
well as consumer and construction spending for December fell
short of expectations. The reports came on the back of Friday's
weaker-than-expected headline U.S. fourth-quarter gross domestic
product reading.
"Given how overstretched the dollar has become, softer
reports are weighing on the currency," said Kathy Lien, managing
director at BK Asset Management in New York. She said the recent
data suggested the U.S. Federal Reserve may wait longer before
raising rates from rock-bottom levels, driving profit-taking in
the dollar's recent gains.
The dollar last traded 0.87 percent higher against the franc
at 0.9253 franc, having pared gains from its session
high of 0.9347 franc. The euro was last up 0.62 percent against
the greenback at $1.13515.
The dollar was trading 0.24 percent lower against the
safe-haven yen at 117.22 yen, but was up from a more
than two-week low of 116.64 yen hit earlier in the session.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.37 percent
at 94.452.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione, editing by G Crosse; additional
reporting by Anirban Nag in London)