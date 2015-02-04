* Dollar index rises 0.25 percent in European trade
* Optimism about Greece debt proposals starting to wane
* Australian and New Zealand dollars gain after China move
(Releads after China reserve cut, fresh quotes)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 4 The Australian and New Zealand
dollars rose on Wednesday after China announced a cut in banks'
required cash reserves, adding more liquidity to spur growth in
the world's second-biggest economy.
The 50-basis point reduction in the reserve requirement,
which had been expected for some time, was the first
industry-wide cut since May 2012, and came after China's
economic growth slowed to 7.4 percent in 2014 - the weakest in
24 years - from 7.7 percent in 2013.
The move lifted currencies linked to China's growth. The
Australian dollar was up 0.3 percent on day at $0.7815
by 1145 GMT, strengthening from around $0.7785 before China's
announcement. The New Zealand dollar rose to $0.7422 from
around $0.7380, up 0.8 percent on the day.
"Traditionally easing measures from China would have fed
through and provided some support for the Australian dollar and
New Zealand dollar," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX
strategy at Morgan Stanley.
"And given that we're in this bit of corrective phase for
the dollar, that may well be the case in the very short term."
Earlier, the New Zealand dollar bounced from recent
four-year lows after central bank Governor Graeme Wheeler said
in a speech he expected interest rates would stay on hold given
the New Zealand economy remained strong. That disappointed some
investors who had expected a more dovish tone as some other
central banks including Australia have cut interest rates.
The dollar index rose, recovering some ground after
suffering its biggest one-day fall in over a year on Tuesday. It
was helped in part by a jump in Treasury yields and
by expectations for upbeat U.S. economic data later in the day.
The dollar index was up 0.3 percent at 93.853, having
shed 0.9 percent on Tuesday, its biggest one-day fall since
October 2013.
Investors trimmed long dollar positions and booked profits
but that may be coming to an end given expectations of monetary
policy divergence between the United States on one hand and the
euro zone and Japan on the other.
The euro's recovery, driven by expectations that Greece may
secure a new debt deal, showed signs of running out of steam.
With EU policymakers appearing cool to Greek proposals, optimism
regarding a deal could soon fade, traders said.
The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.1440.
"We have seen a shakeout of some stale long dollar positions
and lightening of short euro positions on hopes of a new Greek
deal," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC
World Markets.
"The dollar bid bias remains in place and if we continue to
see good jobs data as well as earnings improve in the United
States in the coming days, that could bring the shine back to
the dollar."
Investors were awaiting the monthly ADP private payrolls and
ISM non-manufacturing figures due later on Wednesday. On Friday,
U.S. non-farm payrolls data will be released.
(additional reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Susan Fenton)