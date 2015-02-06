* Euro slips, but still on track for strong weekly gains
* SNB reserves data suggests active intervention
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 6 The dollar edged up against a
basket of currencies on Friday as investors looked to U.S. jobs
and wages data later in the day for further clues as to when the
Federal Reserve might raise interest rates.
Another solid payrolls reading coupled with a rebound in
previously subdued wage growth would favour the dollar, reviving
views that the Fed might consider raising interest rates as
early as mid-year.
Non-farm payrolls increased 234,000 last month, according to
a Reuters survey, after advancing 252,000 in December. That
would mark the 12th straight month of job gains above 200,000,
the longest streak since 1994.
"Nothing is more likely to point towards a medium-term rise
in inflation than growing wages," said Esther Reichelt, currency
strategist at Commerzbank.
"In December, these had recorded a surprise fall which
suggests we could see a countermove in January. If the wage data
disappoints the going will get tough for the dollar."
The dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 93.665. It has
retreated over the past couple of weeks after hitting an 11-year
high of 95.481 on Jan. 23. The dollar was pegged back against
the yen and was trading at 117.30 yen.
But it climbed against the euro. The single currency was
down 0.3 percent at $1.1445, having surged 1.2 percent
the previous day. The euro's rise on Thursday was partly helped
by talk that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) had bought euros to
weaken the Swiss franc.
Data from the SNB on Friday showed foreign exchange reserves
rose in January to 498.398 billion francs, reinforcing
impressions that it has been intervening to weaken the franc
.
The SNB shocked markets by scrapping a three-year-old 1.20
francs per euro cap last month, a policy it later said would
have cost 100 billion francs to defend in January alone.
"As such, a number above 440 billion francs will indicate
that the SNB has been intervening to soften the franc. We view
that a confirmation of SNB intervention should weigh on the
franc," BNP Paribas said in a note.
In the European session, there were good volumes in the
Danish crown whose weakness on Thursday after a fourth interest
rate cut in three weeks proved fleeting. The euro was 0.01
percent higher at 7.4441 crowns, with traders citing
intervention by the central bank in Copenhagen to weaken the
crown.
(editing by John Stonestreet)