By Patrick Graham

LONDON, March 16 The euro found a foothold against the dollar on Monday, bolstered by concerns expressed by Italy's central bank governor about the pace of its fall to 12-year lows as the European Central Bank launched quantitative easing.

Ignazio Visco, also a member of the ECB Governing Council, told a conference on Saturday that the euro had weakened faster than expected since the ECB first hinted at the programme of money-printing last year.

After the first week of QE saw short-term German government bond yields sink deeper into negative territory and the euro slide another 3 percent, he said there were risks the programme could overshoot its goal, as well as fuel an excessive rise in asset prices.

The euro gained around a third of a percent against the dollar in morning trade in Europe, and analysts said another push higher for the greenback was unlikely ahead of the conclusion of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting on Wednesday.

"Visco has been a factor this morning helping the euro," said Josh O'Byrne, a strategist with Citi in London.

"The market is largely going to be quite quiet going into the Fed. The fear is that (Fed chair) Janet Yellen may highlight the dollar as a factor in policymaking and this is a factor supporting position-trimming into it."

The leading banks in the $5-trillion-a-day foreign exchange market have all called for more dollar gains and there has been no sign of cracks in that united front even as the greenback sailed past many year-end targets last week.

The euro has now lost 25 percent of its value against the greenback since May last year. The yen has fallen from less than 80 yen per dollar in late 2012 to 121.33 on Monday. Those represent a huge shift in the way the global economy is balanced, and the position of U.S. companies internationally on price, yet the Fed and U.S. politicians so far have remained largely sanguine.

The central scenario for many in Wednesday's Fed statement is whether it drops a reference to "patience" in any move towards raising interest rates. That would be seen as clearing the way for a mid-year hike and might send the dollar higher.

"Consolidation does seem to be the theme this morning, but I don't think anyone is banking on much more than that," said a dealer with one London bank.

"If we get up to $1.0580 or any higher there should be plenty of sellers of the euro." The euro was trading at $1.0530.

Meetings of central banks in Norway and Switzerland are eyed for further cuts in policy rates; one senior Swiss market source said that any move by the Swiss National Bank was unlikely given the franc's retreat in the past month.

"The FX rate is the main driver of policy and as long as we are around the current levels, there is no need for a more negative rate," the Swiss banker said.

Some in the market are also suspicious Sweden's Riksbank could embark on more policy loosening before its next policy meeting in late April.

The crown is trading at its lowest levels to the dollar in six years but has gained strongly against the euro this month, adding to the headaches for Swedish policymakers trying to reinflate a struggling economy. It was trading a third of a percent stronger than Friday's lows at 8.6930. (Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Toby Chopra)