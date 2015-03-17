* Euro gains against dollar for second straight day
* Traders taking risk off table ahead of Fed policy meeting
* BOJ stands pat on policy, market reaction limited
By Ahmed Aboulenein
LONDON, March 17 The euro rose for a second day
against the dollar on Tuesday as investors awaited the start of
a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that will test
expectations of a mid-2015 rise in U.S. interest rates.
The single currency had come under pressure after the
European Central Bank began a bond-buying programme last week
that will pump more than one trillion euros of newly created
money into the euro zone economy.
But the euro won some relief on Monday after
weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing, industrial output and
housing data pushed down U.S. debt yields and cooled the
dollar's advance.
The U.S. currency's surge since early March has been driven
by growing speculation that the Fed's Open Market Committee
(FOMC) will point towards a June rate rise by dropping a pledge
to be "patient".
The dollar has gained around 20 percent against a basket of
major currencies over the past six months as investors
bet the Fed will be the first major central bank to raise rates
since the financial crisis. But some reckon the Fed cannot
ignore how much that rise reduces pressure on inflation.
"Our view is that the Federal Reserve will indeed drop the
word 'patient' from the statement but it will be very cautious
nonetheless," said Alvin Tan, currency strategist at Societe
Generale in London.
"The profit-taking continues from yesterday following the
poor U.S. data that we had and the market is being cautious
ahead of the FOMC meeting."
Having hit a 12-year low of $1.0457 at the start of
the week, the euro was up a third of a percent at $1.0603. The
dollar was around 0.1 percent lower against a basket of major
currencies.
Derek Halpenny, European head of global markets research at
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in London, said investors were keen
to take risk off their books ahead of the Fed meeting.
"If you've been short euro over the past week, you've had a
good week, and why would you bother running the risk into what
is a difficult event to predict?"
The dollar was up 0.05 percent to 121.28 yen, stuck
in a relatively narrow range since advancing to an eight-year
high of 122.04 on March 10.
The Bank of Japan concluded its two-day policy meeting on
Tuesday, at which the central bank stood pat on monetary policy
and maintained its massive stimulus. Market reaction was limited
because the outcome was as expected.
