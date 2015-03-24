* Traders buy dollar on dips on diverging monetary policy
* Dollar recovers against euro after two sessions of losses
* Fed statement still has weakening effect on dollar
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 24 The U.S. dollar rebounded
against the euro on Tuesday on persistent bullish sentiment
toward the greenback tied to the divergence of monetary policy
between the United States and Europe, but the impact of last
week's Federal Reserve statement limited its gains.
The dollar recovered against the euro after two straight
sessions of losses on the view that the Fed will still hike
interest rates this year, while the European Central Bank
continues with its bond-buying stimulus program.
Early in Tuesday's session, the euro rose above $1.10 for
the first time since March 18, when the Fed released its latest
policy statement.
"The hangover from the Fed meeting certainly seems to be
ongoing," said Dean Popplewell, chief currency strategist at
Oanda in Toronto.
Analysts said the dollar will continue to find support as it
hits key lows against other currencies.
"Obviously a cold towel has been put on the (long dollar)
trade, but the trend is still there" for dollar strength, said
Douglas Borthwick, managing director at Chapdelaine Foreign
Exchange in New York.
Popplewell said the market could remain volatile as traders
and the Fed eye economic data releases in the United States. The
dollar sharply pared its earlier losses against the euro after
data showing U.S. consumer prices rebounded in February. The
dollar later retraced losses before recovering.
The Swiss franc, meanwhile, hit multi-week highs against the
dollar and the euro. Popplewell said selling of the British
sterling against the franc after weak British inflation data
also helped the franc gain against the dollar and euro.
The dollar hit a nearly one-month low against the Swiss
franc of 0.95360 franc, while the euro hit a more than
six-week low against the franc of 1.0422 franc.
The euro was last down 0.17 percent against the dollar at
$1.09260. The dollar was down 0.04 percent against the
yen at 119.680 after earlier hitting a nearly
one-month low against the currency of 119.220 yen.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.10
percent at 97.136.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Ahmed
Aboulenein in London; Editing by Peter Galloway)