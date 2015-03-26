(Recasts after start of European trade, changes dateline from
* Dollar on defensive as yen, franc surge
* Euro back above $1.10, dollar index at 3-week low
* Talk of safe haven flows on Saudi-Iran worries
LONDON, March 26 The dollar sank to a five-week
low against the yen on Thursday, hit by the combination of
another round of poor U.S. data and a bid for traditional safe
havens by investors worried about stock markets and oil supplies
out of the Middle East.
News that Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies had launched
air strikes against Iran-allied forces in Yemen quelled risk
sentiment and led to a surge in oil prices. This offered some
support to the forex world's traditional safe bets - the yen and
the Swiss franc.
But the dollar was also more than half a percent lower
against the euro, extending a poor run that has seen it drop
around 5 cents in two volatile weeks. It traded at $1.1042 per
dollar in Europe, just above a three-week low.
That slide has raised the first doubts among major banks
over the dollar's long march higher since the middle of last
year. But even the analysts who have been most vocal in
suggesting the rally may be slowing are not ready to say it is
over.
"We have been talking about it being the beginning of the
end and that's still the way I would characterise it," said
Daragh Maher, currency strategist with HSBC in London.
"It would be a brave man who said we'd seen the bottom for
the euro. What this squeeze will have done, however, is raised
some doubts in people's minds that the bull run is not without
end."
Against the yen, the dollar sank as low as 118.33
yen, down almost 1 percent on the day. It hit a one-month low
against the franc of 0.9530 francs.
Data showed spending on U.S. durable goods fell for a sixth
straight month in February, fresh evidence that economic growth
slowed sharply early in the year, in part due to bad weather.
That comes on the heels of last week's dovish steer from the
Federal Reserve, which is now seen as likely to hike interest
rates later rather than sooner, and by 0848 GMT the dollar index
was down 0.8 percent on the day at 96.26, a three-week low.
Thursday's surge in oil prices, if sustained, might have a
negative effect on global growth, but it would have an upside in
helping to alleviate some of the downward pressure on prices.
The recent oil price collapse has kept central banks, including
the Fed and the Bank of Japan, from making much progress in
achieving their inflation targets.
"Energy prices are up significantly, and that could be good
news for the Fed. We need to see how far they can recover, and
if the rises can be sustained. So the main focus is on what oil
prices do from now," said Ayako Sera, market strategist at
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo.
