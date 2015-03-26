(Adds new quote, updates prices)
* Dollar on defensive as yen, franc surge
* Euro back above $1.10, dollar index at 3-week low
* Talk of safe haven flows on Saudi-Iran worries
By Jemima Kelly and Patrick Graham
LONDON, March 26 The dollar sank to a five-week
low against the yen on Thursday, hit by the combination of
another round of weaker-than-expected U.S. data and a bid for
traditional safe havens by investors worried about stock markets
and Gulf oil supplies.
News that Saudi Arabia and its allies in the Middle East had
launched air strikes against Iran-allied forces in Yemen, which
sits on a key shipping passage between Europe and the Arab Gulf,
dampened risk sentiment and led to a surge in oil prices.
That offered some support to the foreign exchange world's
traditional safe bets -- the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc.
The dollar sank as low as 118.33 yen, its weakest since
Feb. 20, before recovering a little to 118.73, still down 0.6
percent on the day. Against the Swiss franc, the greenback also
hit a one-month low of 0.9491 francs.
"One of the things that negative interest rate policy has
done is really force investors into having higher risk positions
than they may feel comfortable with," said Simon Derrick, head
of currency research at Bank of New York Mellon in London.
"So we're in a market that is more sensitive than it has
been for a long time to adverse events."
But the dollar was also 0.3 percent lower against the euro,
extending a poor run that has seen it lose around 5 percent
against the single currency in two volatile weeks. It traded at
$1.1015 per euro, just above a three-week low.
The greenback's slide has raised the first doubts among
major banks over its long march higher since the middle of last
year. But even analysts who have been most vocal in suggesting
the rally may be slowing are not yet ready to call it over.
"We have been talking about it being the beginning of the
end and that's still the way I would characterise it," said
Daragh Maher, currency strategist with HSBC in London.
"It would be a brave man who said we'd seen the bottom for
the euro. What this squeeze will have done, however, is raised
some doubts in people's minds that the bull run is not without
end."
Data showed spending on U.S. durable goods fell for a sixth
straight month in February, fresh evidence that economic growth
slowed sharply early in the year, in part due to bad weather.
That came on the heels of last week's dovish steer from the
U.S. Federal Reserve, which is now seen as likely to hike
interest rates later rather than sooner.
The dollar was 0.5 percent lower against a basket of major
currencies on Thursday at 96.527, having lost around 4
percent since hitting a 12-year high earlier in the month.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua; Editing
by Toby Chopra and Crispian Balmer)