* Dollar recovers against euro as long-term dollar uptrend
remains
* Dollar slips against yen, franc on Gulf worries
* Yen, franc benefit from clearing of long-dollar bets
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 26 The U.S. dollar recovered
against the euro on Thursday on the view that central bank
monetary policy remained more favorable for the greenback, while
it slipped against the Japanese yen and Swiss franc concerns
about Gulf oil supplies.
The euro hit $1.10525 early Thursday, its highest since a
nearly two-week high of $1.10625 on March 18 after the Fed
released its latest policy statement, before erasing its gains.
It last traded down 0.48 percent at $1.09150.
Analysts said the euro has seen selling pressure above the
$1.10 mark on the view that the European Central Bank's new
bond-buying stimulus program should weaken the currency further,
while the Federal Reserve is leaning toward tightening its
accommodative policies.
"It's just a matter of time before (the Fed) raises interest
rates, while the ECB is only in the infancy of its QE
(quantitative easing) program," said Joe Manimbo, senior market
analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
The dollar was down modestly against the yen and franc,
however, as those currencies attracted safe-haven bids from
investors while also being the beneficiaries of an unwinding of
bullish dollar positions amid news of geopolitical conflict.
Saudi Arabia and its allies in the Middle East launched air
strikes against Iran-allied forces in Yemen, which sits on a key
shipping passage between Europe and the Arab Gulf, dampening
risk sentiment and spurring a rise in oil prices.
The greenback has given back some gains in the wake of the
Fed's latest dovish statement after rallying about 25 percent
against a basket of major currencies between early May and March
17. The rally was largely on the view that the Fed could hike
rates by as early as June.
"The most consensus position was long dollars," said Brian
Daingerfield, currency strategist at the Royal Bank of Scotland
in Stamford, Connecticut. "The potential rise in geopolitical
tension I think adds to this sense of clearing out of
positioning."
The dollar was last down 0.32 percent against the yen at
119.125 yen, after having earlier hit a nearly
five-week low of 118.330 yen. The dollar was only slightly lower
against the franc at 0.95955 franc, after having hit a nearly
one-month low of 0.94910 franc.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.21 percent at
97.168.
