* Fed officials signal still on track for 2015 rate hike
* Dollar extends previous day's bounce from lows
* Speech by Fed Chair Yellen next in focus
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, March 27 The dollar climbed broadly on
Friday, extending a rebound begun the previous day after Federal
Reserve officials signalled they were still on track to raise
interest rates this year.
At separate events on Thursday, the presidents of the St
Louis Fed and Atlanta Fed said an adjustment away from
ultra-loose monetary policy might be needed in light of the U.S.
economy's steady improvement since the 2007-2009 financial
crisis.
Those comments, as well as strong U.S. jobs and service
sector data, helped the dollar recover after losing as much as 4
percent against a basket of currencies since the Fed trimmed its
growth and inflation forecasts in its policy statement last week
.
The greenback was half a percent higher against the basket
on Friday at 97.809, still a long way off its 12-year high above
100 struck two weeks ago but almost 2 percent above the previous
day's low.
Against the euro, the dollar gained 0.6 percent to
$1.0822, having already risen 0.8 percent after Thursday's U.S.
data and Fed comments.
"It's pretty clear that the market psychology is still to
buy the dollar on dips, and hence we had this huge reversal in
the dollar," said Alvin Tan, a currency strategist at Societe
Generale in London.
Traders will be listening closely to a speech by Fed Chair
Janet Yellen scheduled for 1945 GMT.
Against the yen, the dollar climbed 0.2 percent to 119.455
but was on track for a second weekly loss after last
week's cautious Fed tone had prompted traders to scale back
bullish bets on the greenback.
The dollar is likely to see some range-trading against the
yen for now, said Stephen Innes, senior trader for FX broker
OANDA in Singapore, adding that levels near 119.40-119.50 yen
may serve as near-term resistance.
"We think low and falling real (interest) rates are likely
to keep euro zone and Japanese investors focused on selling
their currencies into rallies, and we expect the dollar to
benefit," analysts at BNP Paribas said in a research note to
clients.
Providing welcome relief for dollar bulls, data on Thursday
showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits fell more than expected last week. A separate report
showed activity in the services sector at a six-month high in
March.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore and Ian
Chua in Sydney; Editing by Susan Fenton)