* Dollar firmer vs yen and euro
* Euro weighed down by uncertainty over Greece
* Yellen's message on gradual tightening provides no fresh
impetus
(Recasts, fresh quotes, updates prices)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 30 The euro fell on Monday, hurt
by uncertainty over whether Greece and its international
creditors will be able to strike a deal that will help Athens
secure funding before it runs out of money by April 20.
Talks continued through the weekend on reforms to unlock
loans and Athens sounded an upbeat tone, but the lenders said it
could take several more days before a proper list of measures
was ready.
The dollar rose broadly, helped by comments from Federal
Reserve chair Janet Yellen, who underscored the view that the
Fed is likely to start raising interest rates gradually later
this year.
The dollar edged up 0.3 percent to 119.50 yen, while
the euro fell 0.6 percent to $1.0830, having in the last
two weeks pulled away from a 12-year trough of $1.0457.
"Even though euro short positions are at record highs, given
the Greek uncertainty and the bias for more monetary injection
by the European Central Bank, the path for least resistance is a
lower euro/dollar," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency
strategy at CIBC World Markets.
"Unless the euro drops below $1.0770 we could see ranged
trading, but with the Fed still looking to raise rates, we could
see conditions later this week that are more helpful for overall
dollar strength."
U.S. jobs data on Friday will be a key event for the dollar
this week and a robust report could see investors position for
tighter monetary policy sooner rather than later.
In a speech on Friday, Yellen outlined the case for a
'gradualist approach' to rate hikes, in comments mirroring those
at the post-FOMC meeting on March 18. She signalled the Fed will
likely start raising borrowing costs later this year but said
policy tightening could "speed up, slow down, pause, or even
reverse course" depending on actual and expected developments in
the economy.
"Yellen went to great length to detail why rate hikes would
not be rushed and ultimately may not reach levels previously
considered to be 'normal'," said Ray Attrill, global co-head of
FX strategy at National Australia Bank.
"Our take is that while rates may rise sooner and faster
than current market pricing, they are more likely to undershoot
than overshoot the Fed's latest median 'dot point' trajectory."
Still, the diverging rate pathways between the Fed and most
of the developed world meant the dollar should stay supported.
"Our view of the U.S. dollar remains broadly positive and we
have always viewed that the correction of the past two weeks in
the U.S. dollar is temporary," said Heng Koon How, senior FX
strategist for private banking and wealth management at Credit
Suisse in Singapore.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Susan
Fenton)