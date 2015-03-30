* Dollar up 0.6 percent against yen and euro
* Euro weighed down by uncertainty over Greece
* Yellen's message on gradual tightening provides no fresh
impetus
(Updates prices, quotes)
By Ahmed Aboulenein
LONDON, March 30 The euro fell on Monday, hurt
by uncertainty over whether Greece and its creditors will be
able to strike a deal that will help Athens secure funding
before it runs out of money by April 20.
Talks continued through the weekend and Athens sounded
upbeat, but its lenders said compiling a list of reforms could
take several more days. Fitch cut Greece's credit rating to
'CCC' from 'B' on Friday.
The dollar rose after Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen
underscored the view that the Fed is likely to start raising
interest rates gradually later this year.
The dollar rose 0.5 percent to 119.78 yen, while the
euro fell 0.6 percent to $1.0830 as it pulls away from a
12-year trough of $1.0457.
"Even though euro short positions are at record highs, given
the Greek uncertainty and the bias for more monetary injection
by the European Central Bank, the path for least resistance is a
lower euro/dollar," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency
strategy at CIBC World Markets.
"Unless the euro drops below $1.0770 we could see ranged
trading, but with the Fed still looking to raise rates, we could
see conditions later this week that are more helpful for overall
dollar strength."
The euro got little help from data that showed consumer
prices in Germany picking up. Prices are set to rise in March
after falling in the first two months of this year, but
inflation is still likely to remain low.
"It is a lot more complicated than just looking at Germany.
Yes, we need to see higher inflation in Germany, which would
help a price adjustment, but at best better German data is just
going to halt the euro decline rather than reverse it," said
Simon Smith, chief economist at FxPro.
For the dollar, U.S. jobs data on Friday will be the key
event this week. A robust report could see investors position
for tighter monetary policy sooner rather than later.
In a speech on Friday, Yellen outlined the case for a
'gradualist approach' to rate hikes, mirroring comments after
the FOMC meeting on March 18. She signalled the Fed is likely to
start raising rates later this year but said policy tightening
could "speed up, slow down, pause, or even reverse course"
depending on developments in the economy.
"The jobs numbers are going to be important, but I don't
think they will be the deciding factor determining when the Fed
does eventually put rates up," Smith said.
