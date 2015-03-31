* Euro set for almost 11 pct quarterly fall vs dollar
* Greece worries drive euro down 1 pct on day
* Dollar on track for biggest quarterly gain since 2008
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, March 31 The euro skidded to a 10-day
low against the dollar on Tuesday, leaving it on track for its
worst quarter ever, as investors bet the monetary policies of
the euro zone and the United States increasingly would diverge.
The euro has fallen 11 percent against the dollar
since the start of January, driven by the European Central
Bank's launch of a 1.1 trillion-euro quantitative easing
programme and the contrasting expectations the U.S. Federal
Reserve will start raising interest rates this year.
Highlighting the deflationary pressures the ECB is trying to
ward off, data released on Tuesday showed euro zone consumer
prices fell again in March, as expected. But the decline was the
smallest this year, indicating the price of goods and services
could start rising again soon.
On Tuesday, though, investors focused on worries over
whether Greece can secure financial aid before it runs out of
cash in three weeks, pushing the euro down as much as 1 percent
to $1.0713. Greece and its lenders had failed to reach an
initial deal on reforms, officials told Reuters earlier on
Tuesday.
"If we're looking at what's the next trigger point for
another move lower for the euro ... I think it will be Greece,"
said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan
Stanley in London.
"If they (euro zone policymakers) have to put in place
additional measures to keep Greece in, such as capital controls,
then you have a situation where the monetary union itself is
under question."
Helped by its rise against the euro, the dollar was also on
track for its best quarter since 2008 against a basket of major
currencies. It gained 9 percent as the Fed moves towards
raising interest rates while most other major central banks are
loosening monetary policy.
The greenback got a further boost on Tuesday from month-end
rebalancing flows, traders said. The dollar index was up 0.6
percent at 98.511.
Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital
Markets in London, said the euro/dollar pair would depend more
on U.S. data, specifically non-farm payrolls numbers due on
Friday.
"While the data in the euro zone have turned up and
forward-looking indicators have turned up, it's still a QE
currency and for the time being even if the data are a little
weaker in the U.S., the dollar is not a QE currency," he said.
"So there's going to be limited ability for the euro to
rally even as the economic data to turn upward.
(Editing by Catherine Evans, Larry King)