* Weak ADP, ISM data raise bets U.S. Fed stays on hold
* Euro rises vs dollar on encouraging factory readings
* Yen firmer as weak Tokyo shares weigh on risk sentiment
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 1 The dollar fell on Wednesday
at the start of the second quarter as disappointing data on U.S.
manufacturing and jobs growth raised bets the Federal Reserve
might refrain from raising interest rates until late 2015 at the
earliest.
The soft readings reinforced the notion that the recent
surge in the greenback has hurt exporters and dragged on the
economy, which would worry Fed policymakers.
Payroll processor ADP said U.S. companies added 189,000
workers in March, the fewest in 14 months, while the Institute
for Supply Management said its index on U.S. factory activity
fell to a lower-than-expected 51.5 last month.
"There's more uncertainty about the timing and pace of
policy normalization from the Fed," said Eric Viloria, currency
strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in New York. "We saw a
negative reaction (from the data) that contributed to the
weakness in the dollar."
After a tumultuous couple of weeks for many major
currencies, volumes have eased and traders said the market would
lighten further ahead of Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls numbers
and the Easter holiday weekend.
Most U.S. markets will be closed on Friday, while a number
of major European markets will shut on Friday and reopen on
Tuesday.
Expectations the Fed was on track to end its near-zero rate
policy later this year resulted in the dollar index
posting a stellar first quarter, its strongest since the third
quarter of 2008. As the new quarter kicks off, it was 0.3
percent lower at 98.085.
The greenback was down 0.5 percent against the yen at 119.50
yen as a soft Japanese business survey dented Japanese
stocks but helped bolster the safe-haven yen.
Earlier, the euro strengthened on encouraging European data
after coming off the worst quarter in its 15-year history.
Slightly improved final readings of last month's purchasing
manager surveys in France and Germany, and healthy figures in
Italy and Spain, provided more signs that euro zone
manufacturing is recovering from a low base.
The euro was up 0.5 percent versus the dollar at $1.0781
. Its gains were limited by the absence of a deal between
Greece and its creditors, and record low euro zone yields
stemming from the European Central Bank's 1.1
trillion euro bond purchase program.
The euro dipped 0.1 percent at 128.82 yen and
slumped to a seven-week low against the Swiss franc at 1.040
franc.
