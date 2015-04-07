* Dollar bounces off post-payrolls troughs, euro below $1.10
* Aussie jumps over 1 pct after RBA keep rates flat
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 7 The Australian dollar gained
more than 1 percent against the U.S. dollar, on track for its
biggest daily rise in more than two weeks, after the Reserve
Bank of Australia surprised many investors by refraining from
cutting interest rates.
The Aussie rose to $0.7711, its highest in a week,
from around $0.76 before the decision and extending its recovery
from a six-year trough of $0.7534 set on Thursday.
A fall in iron ore prices, Australia's single biggest export
earner, and a currency that is still seen to be above fair value
had left many convinced that the RBA would cut rates either this
month or next.
The RBA policy board noted that while the Aussie had fallen
against a strong greenback, the decline against a basket of
currencies had been less and a lower exchange rate was needed to
help the economy.
"Should the Aussie appreciate notably today or over the next
few days we would have to come to the conclusion that the market
has misunderstood the RBA's intention (in refraining from
cutting)," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, currency strategist at
Commerzbank.
"In that case this would offer entry levels for shorts in
the Australian dollar in the medium term."
The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, recovered almost all of its
losses made after a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report,
tailing higher Treasury yields. The index stood at
97.07, recovering from Monday's low of 96.329, with the
dent from the soft payroll data on Friday proving to be
temporary.
"The market is coming to think that you cannot downgrade
your view on the U.S. jobs market just by looking at one soft
number. Wages also weren't bad," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director
of forex at Societe Generale in Tokyo.
New York Fed President William Dudley, a noted dove, said on
Monday he viewed the jobs data "as reflecting temporary factors
to a significant degree," namely the unusually harsh winter.
An industry report on the U.S. services sector also showed
on Monday encouraging strength in exports and employment in
March, holding out hope that the economy can quickly recover
from the first-quarter slowdown.
Against the dollar, the euro stood 0.1 percent lower at
$1.0935. It has repeatedly failed to hold above $1.10 in
the past few weeks, despite signs of a pick up in the euro zone
economy, suggesting there is plenty of selling interest.
Against the yen, the dollar stood 0.2 percent higher at
119.75, off a low of 118.71 set on Friday after the
disappointing job growth figures sent dollar bulls packing.
(additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)