* Dollar bounces off post-payroll troughs, euro below $1.09
* Aussie jumps over 1 pct after RBA keep rates flat
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 7 The Australian dollar gained
over 1 percent against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday -- heading for
its biggest daily rise in more than two weeks -- after the
Reserve Bank of Australia surprised many investors by refraining
from an interest rate cut.
The Aussie rose to $0.7711, its highest in a week,
from around $0.76 before the decision, extending its recovery
from a six-year trough of $0.7534 set on Thursday. It was last
trading at $0.7685, up 1.2 percent on the day.
A fall in iron ore prices, Australia's single biggest export
earner, and a currency that is still seen to be above fair
value, had left many convinced that the RBA would reduce rates
either this month or next.
The RBA policy board noted that while the Aussie had fallen
against a strong greenback, the decline against a basket of
currencies had been less and a lower exchange rate was needed to
help the economy.
"Should the Aussie appreciate notably today or over the next
few days we would have to come to the conclusion that the market
has misunderstood the RBA's intention (in refraining from
cutting)," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, currency strategist at
Commerzbank. "In that case this would offer entry levels for
shorts in the Australian dollar in the medium term."
The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, recovered almost all losses
sustained after a weaker-than-expected jobs report, tailing
higher Treasury yields. The index rose to 97.528
, recovering from Monday's low of 96.329, with the dent
from the soft payroll data on Friday proving to be temporary.
"All of this speaks of a market that has been unconvinced
about mid-year Fed rate hikes all along, yet still expects the
U.S. economy to outperform its major competitors," said Kit
Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale, adding that the
Fed would raise rates sometime in the future.
New York Fed President William Dudley, a noted dove, said on
Monday he viewed the jobs data "as reflecting temporary factors
to a significant degree", namely the unusually harsh winter.
An industry report on the U.S. services sector also showed
on Monday encouraging strength in exports and employment in
March, holding out hope that the economy could quickly recover
from the first-quarter slowdown.
Against the dollar, the euro fell 0.5 percent to $1.0860
. It has repeatedly failed to hold above $1.10 in the past
few weeks, suggesting there is plenty of selling interest at
higher levels.
The euro zone's final services sector and composite PMIs for
March were both revised down slightly from their flash readings.
And while the trend showed improvement in the region, the
moderate downward revision weighed down on the euro.
Against the yen, the dollar stood 0.3 percent higher at
119.90, off a low of 118.71 set on Friday, after the
disappointing job growth figures sent dollar bulls packing.
