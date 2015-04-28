* Dollar falls across board ahead of Fed meeting

* Euro gains on hopes for Greek deal breakthrough

* Aussie hits 3-month high on bets RBA won't cut rates

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, April 28 The dollar hit a three-week low on Tuesday as investors eyed a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting starting later in the day that could offer clues as to whether bets on an interest rate hike in the coming months are justified.

Worries that the U.S. economy is stalling, following a run of weaker-than-expected data, have seen the dollar lose around 4 percent in the past six weeks as expectations of an interest rate rise in June have faded. But many still expect the Fed to lift rates in September.

U.S. housing index data and consumer confidence numbers, due at 1300 GMT and 1400 GMT respectively, should provide the greenback with some near-term direction, analysts said, though the main focus will be on the Fed's statement at the end of its policy meeting on Wednesday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, fell around half a percent to 96.927 , its weakest since April 6.

"There's been disappointment with the U.S. data - that's clear, and that's feeding into the dollar price action," said Phyllis Papadavid, senior global FX strategist at BNP Paribas in London. "But people are in wait-and-see mode ahead of the Fed."

Benefiting from the dollar's weakness, the euro gained half a percent to trade at a three-week peak of $1.0945.

The euro was also boosted by renewed hopes that cash-strapped Greece could secure extra funding. That followed the news that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had reshuffled his team handling talks with European and IMF lenders, effectively sidelining embattled Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis.

Tsipras said he was confident of reaching an outline deal before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on May 11, a day before Greece must pay 700 million euros to the IMF.

"Varoufakis's hard-ball tactics have been a source of huge frustration for the Brussels group of international creditors," said Ray Attrill, global co-head of FX strategy at NAB.

"The appointment of a more conventional negotiator, more familiar with the European bureaucracy, has stoked optimism that a deal will be reached before large payments are due in May."

As the dollar fell across the board, the Australian dollar was the biggest gainer, rising more than 1 percent to hit a three-month high of $0.7947 as a rally in iron ore prices raised expectations the Reserve Bank of Australia will not cut interest rates when it meets next week.

The Swiss franc, meanwhile, fell to a three-week low of 1.04765 against the euro, with traders speculating the Swiss National Bank was intervening to weaken the currency. (Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Susan Fenton)