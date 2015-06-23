(Recasts after start of European trade, changes dateline from
previous TOKYO/SYDNEY)
* Greece's new reform proposals welcomed, but no deal yet
* Worries around Greek parliament's willingness to back deal
* Dollar firm after U.S. housing data revives Fed rate hike
hopes
* Aussie slips after mixed China PMI
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 23 The euro fell back on Tuesday,
as traders who had bought the single currency on hopes a Greek
debt deal was almost sealed eyed a range of still-formidable
political barriers to an agreement this week.
A move above $1.14 late in European time on Monday followed
a series of headlines indicating an agreement can be reached
later this week that would prop Athens up for another period and
keep the euro zone's weakest member in the club.
Against that, however, was a powerful surge in the dollar
following a 5-percent rise in U.S. housing sales that returned
markets to a more fundamental driver: the prospect of higher
U.S. interest rates.
That left many of those who bought the euro in expectations
of more gains as the Greek deal firms up scrambling to close out
their positions, and the euro sank as much as 1 percent in
response on Tuesday.
"If you bought the euro on those headlines last night, you
come in this morning and realise it has fallen and there are
still a lot of problems in the details," said Adam Myers, senior
FX strategist with Credit Agricole in London.
"Basically we think the euro will fall today. People are
worried this will not get through the Greek parliament. A lot
will also depend on the scale of outflows from the banks."
Euro zone leaders agreed late last night that the
institutions representing Greece's creditors should try to wrap
up a detailed agreement by Wednesday evening for their finance
ministers to approve and present to them on Thursday.
That leaves barely 48 hours to scrutinise the complex plan,
make sure the numbers add up, agree on a list of "prior actions"
to turn the promises into laws quickly, find a legal way of
extending the Greek bailout and get Athens the money it needs to
pay the IMF 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) next week.
Analysts pointed to previous evidence of Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras' weakness in the face of resistance from
political allies at home.
However with the euro up 7 percent against the dollar in the
past two months, SG strategist Kit Juckes has been among a
number arguing strongly that the whole Greek affair has had
little real effect on currency markets.
"I'm not sure how much the Greek talks have to do with the
way the market trades unless they fail, in which case the
underlying belief that there will be a last-minute deal will be
shattered and risk aversion will be the order of the day," he
said.
"But assuming we do indeed get the last-minute deal everyone
expects, then we will simply move on to wondering whether it can
be ratified by individual parliaments and then, how long it will
last before we need another one.
By 0729 GMT, the common currency was trading 0.6 percent
lower on the day at $1.1268. The dollar was up 0.4
percent against a basket of currencies and 0.2 percent at
123.57 yen, extending Monday's half percent gain against
the yen.
There was no support for commodity-driven currencies like
the Australian and New Zealand dollar from still lukewarm
Chinese manufacturing numbers, the kiwi sliding to a five-year
low of $0.6845 before steadying.
(Editing by Pravin Char)