* Rise in U.S. Treasury yields propels dollar higher
* Greece's new reform proposals welcomed, but no deal yet
* Worries around Greek parliament's willingness to back deal
* Aussie slips after mixed China PMI
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 23 The euro fell back on Tuesday,
hurt by a rise in U.S. bond yields and as traders fretted over
whether Greece and its creditors could overcome still-formidable
political barriers in the way of sealing a debt deal.
The euro's move above $1.14 late in European time on Monday
followed a series of headlines indicating an agreement may be
reached later this week that would prop Greece up for another
period and keep the euro zone's weakest member in the club.
Against that, however, was a powerful surge in the dollar,
encouraged by a 5-percent rise in U.S. housing sales that
returned markets' focus to a more fundamental driver: the
prospect of higher U.S. interest rates.
U.S. 10-year government bond yields rose by around 10 basis
points on Monday and the dollar gained across the board in
response, prompting a scramble by some of those who had bought
the euro in expectations of gains as the Greek deal firms up.
The euro sank by 1.2 percent to $1.1203 by 1146 GMT.
"The FX market appears to be focused on the dollar and the
next steps for the Federal Reserve, and not the eurozone," said
Kathleen Brooks, head of research at online currencies trader.
Euro zone leaders agreed late last night that the
institutions representing Greece's creditors should try to wrap
up a detailed agreement by Wednesday evening for their finance
ministers to approve and present to them on Thursday.
That leaves barely 48 hours to scrutinise the complex plan,
make sure the numbers add up, agree on a list of "prior actions"
to turn the promises into laws quickly, find a legal way of
extending the Greek bailout and get Athens the money it needs to
pay the IMF 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) next week.
Analysts pointed to previous evidence of Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras' weakness in the face of resistance from
political allies at home.
"If you bought the euro on those (Greek) headlines last
night, you come in this morning and realise it has fallen and
there are still a lot of problems in the details," said Adam
Myers, senior FX strategist with Credit Agricole in London.
EURO UNCERTAINTY
"Basically we think the euro will fall today. People are
worried this will not get through the Greek parliament. A lot
will also depend on the scale of outflows from the banks."
With the euro up 7 percent against the dollar in the past
two months, SG strategist Kit Juckes has been among a number
arguing strongly that the whole Greek affair has had little real
effect on currency markets.
"I'm not sure how much the Greek talks have to do with the
way the market trades unless they fail, in which case the
underlying belief that there will be a last-minute deal will be
shattered and risk aversion will be the order of the day," he
said.
"But assuming we do indeed get the last-minute deal everyone
expects, then we will simply move on to wondering whether it can
be ratified by individual parliaments and then, how long it will
last before we need another one."
The dollar was up 0.9 percent against a basket of currencies
and 0.2 percent at 123.82 yen. It surged 1.3
percent against the Swiss franc.
There was no support for commodity-driven currencies like
the Australian and New Zealand dollar from still lukewarm
Chinese manufacturing numbers. The kiwi slid to a five-year low
of $0.6845 before steadying.
