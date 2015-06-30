* Euro broadly lower, month-end flows weigh
* Focus on Greek referendum on Sunday
* Market players keep a wary glance on equity volatility
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 30 The euro fell on Tuesday on
month-end flows and as investors braced for the near certainty
that Greece will default on a repayment to the International
Monetary Fund later in the day, putting the country at risk of
an exit from the euro zone.
The euro fell 0.6 percent to $1.1170 as hedge funds
stepped up sales. The currency had hit a four-week low of
$1.0955 struck on Monday in reaction to concerns on the future
of Greece and the euro zone. It was also down 0.8 percent
against the yen.
While global markets felt a jolt on Monday from the Greek
chaos, it was far from panic and moves in the bond markets
outside Greece were pretty much contained, keeping moves in the
currency markets relatively calm, traders said.
With a default now looking inevitable, the focus was on how
popular opinion takes shape in Greece before the country holds a
referendum on Sunday to vote on whether the terms set by
creditors for a bailout were acceptable.
"Month-end and quarter-end flows are positive for the dollar
and most investors are waiting to see how the Greek referendum
pans out and what the opinion polls are indicating," said Yujiro
Goto, currency strategist at Nomura. "Medium term we are still
short euro against the dollar."
Month- and quarter-end flows stem from global fund managers
and investors rebalancing their currency exposure based on stock
and bond market movements over the month or the quarter.
Traders said it may be unwise to read too much into moves
driven mainly by these flows, with most staying to the sidelines
to see how the Greek crisis pans out.
Some investors are harbouring hopes that Greeks will give
their assent to the bailout terms, sending their government back
to the negotiating table. Even that scenario is fraught with
uncertainty as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras suggested on Monday
that he would resign if Greek voters accept a reform-for-aid
deal that he had rejected.
"Many in the market had already factored in the likelihood
of Greece defaulting. But there is no guarantee the stability
will last," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe
Generale.
In a sign traders are expecting wild swings in coming days,
implied volatility on one-week euro/dollar options rose further
to around 18 percent from 16.5 percent late on Monday.
The yen was well-bid as investors remained risk-averse.
The dollar fell 0.25 percent to 122.22 yen, edging
near five-week low of 122.11 yen hit on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)