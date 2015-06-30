(Adds details, fresh quote)
* Euro broadly lower
* Focus on Greek referendum on Sunday
* Euro sees choppiness on hopes of a last-minute deal
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 30 The euro fell on Tuesday on
month-end flows and as investors braced for the near certainty
that Greece will default on a repayment to the International
Monetary Fund later in the day, putting the country at risk of
an exit from the euro zone.
The euro shed 0.4 percent to $1.1190 as hedge funds
stepped up sales. The currency had hit a four-week low of
$1.0955 on Monday in reaction to concerns on the future of
Greece and the euro zone. It fell more than 1 percent against
the yen, before recovering to trade at 136.86 yen,
though still down 0.6 percent on the day.
In the European session, the euro drew support from a drop
in Italian and Spanish bond yields after a report that said
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was considering a last
minute aid proposal by the head of the European Commission.
Still, barring an eleventh-hour deal, a default looked
inevitable. Crucially, investors would wait to see whether the
European Central Bank will continue providing emergency
liquidity assistance to Greece.
The focus was also on how popular opinion takes shape in
Greece before the country holds a referendum on Sunday to vote
on whether the terms set by creditors for a bailout were
acceptable.
"Month-end and quarter-end flows are positive for the dollar
and most investors are waiting to see how the Greek referendum
pans out and what the opinion polls are indicating," said Yujiro
Goto, currency strategist at Nomura. "Medium term we are still
short euro against the dollar."
Month- and quarter-end flows stem from global fund managers
and investors rebalancing their currency exposure based on stock
and bond market movements over the month or the quarter.
Traders said it may be unwise to read too much into moves
driven mainly by these flows, with most staying to the sidelines
to see how the Greek crisis pans out.
Some investors are harbouring hopes that Greeks will give
their assent to the bailout terms, sending their government back
to the negotiating table.
Even that scenario is fraught with uncertainty as Tsipras
suggested on Monday that he would resign if Greek voters accept
a reform-for-aid deal that he had rejected.
In a sign traders are expecting wild swings in coming days,
implied volatility on one-week euro/dollar options rose further
to around 18 percent from 16.5 percent late on Monday.
"We expect headline news to drive euro/crosses this week and
volatility remaining elevated," ING said in a note, adding that
the euro's upside would remain limited.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by mark
Heinrich)