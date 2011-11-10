* Euro hits 1-month low then moves up, consolidates

* Euro/dlr risk reversals hit extremes, implied vols climb

* Italian spreads widen, likely to keep euro under pressure

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Nov 10 The euro fell to one-month lows on Thursday as investors such as hedge funds stepped up selling on mounting concerns that a spike in Italian borrowing costs could eventually lead to a disorderly break up of the euro zone.

Investors are worried that if Italian yields follow the examples of Greece, Portugal, and Ireland and keep widening over their German counterparts, they could be forced to seek external funding and this could keep the euro under pressure.

Banks, already facing large haircuts from their Greek exposure, could be forced to sell Italian bonds leading to more volatility in bond markets and spilling into other asset classes. And in its current form, the euro zone's rescue fund is too small to mount a rescue effort for Italy -- the euro zone's third-largest economy.

Still, with many investors already bearish on the euro, there was little chance of it replicating the sharp slide it witnessed on Wednesday when Italian 10-year bond yields crossed the 7 percent mark -- a level many consider unsustainable for it to borrow funds at.

"We think the fair value for the euro is at $1.35-1.36 and think these levels will be sticky given how heavy positioning is against the euro," said Ankita Dudani, G-10 currency strategist at RBS Global Banking.

"We are bearish on the euro zone, but we do see steady support for the euro from Middle east and Asian sovereign investors."

The euro was steady on the day at $1.3560 EUR=, having fallen to a low of $1.3484 earlier in the session and trading well below the previous day's high of $1.3860. Traders cited large expiries at $1.3500 which could sway trade.

Decent support for the currency is at $1.3405 -- the 76.4 percent retracement of the euro's move from a low of $1.3144 on Oct. 4 to a high of around $1.4247 on Oct. 27.

The common currency lost more that 2 percent on Wednesday, dropping by its most in 15 months against the U.S. dollar.

That drop came as investors' confidence in Italy evaporated and speculation grew that it would have to resort to external funding. Italy auctions a 12-month Treasury bill on Thursday.

Expectations are rising the European Central Bank will have to step in with further rate cuts, liquidity provisions and step up purchases of Italian bonds in a bid to contain the debt spiral.

Italian/German government bond yield spreads continued to widen on Thursday. [GVD/EUR].

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso issued a stern warning of the dangers of splitting the 17-nation currency zone. EU sources told Reuters that German and French officials have discussed plans for a radical overhaul of the European Union involving stricter rules for euro zone members which not all of them might be willing or able to live with. [ID:nL6E7M967D]

The question of the future of the euro zone -- and the euro itself -- has a tangible numerical dimension to it as well, with some $200 trillion of over-the-counter forex and interest rate derivatives written in euros and as much as 14.3 trillion worth of euro banknotes and coins in circulation.

OPTIONS POSITIONING

Investors continued to express their bearish view on the euro through the options market.

The one-month implied volatility, a gauge of market expectations of the euro's moves versus the dollar, surged to a one-month high of 16.40 percent EUR1MO= from a low of 14.00 percent the previous session.

In addition, the pair's one-month risk reversals were quoted at 4/4.5 vols EUR1MRR=ICAP favouring euro puts -- bets on the currency to fall -- rising to extreme levels last seen in September when the euro began its slide.

"We maintain our short position and lower the stop to $1.3630 to protect profits, anticipating a decline towards the $1.3360 area initially," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

"We re-emphasize our medium-term $1.3145/1.3100."

Against the yen, the euro dipped to a two-week low of 104.73 yen EURJPY=, still some distance away from the decade low of 100.77 yen hit in early October.

Meanwhile, the Swiss franc fell broadly with traders citing buying in euro/Swissie by a U.S. bank and a corporate name buying dollar/franc through a number of banks. The dollar briefly jumped to a 4-1/2-week high of 0.9153 francs and was last at 0.9077 francs CHF=. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski)