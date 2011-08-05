* Strong U.S. payrolls data assuages recession fears

* Swiss franc falls, intervention talk weighs

* Yen bounces back, more official action likely

(Updates prices, adds quotes and graphic, changes byline and dateline; previous LONDON)

NEW YORK, Aug 5 The dollar fell against the euro and yen on Friday as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs growth in July assuaged fears that the U.S. economy was sliding into another recession.

Nonfarm payrolls accelerated more than expected last month and the unemployment rate dipped to 9.1 percent from 9.2 percent in June. For details. see [ID:nOATOO4847]

Stock markets around the world were jittery after heavy losses in early European trade. Market players have been fretting over the threat of another recession in the United States and policymakers' inability to stem the spread of the euro zone's debt crisis, but Friday's U.S. Labor Department's report offered a glimmer of hope.

"While I do not think this sounds the 'all-clear' signal, it does quell some of the conversation that the U.S. is falling back into a recession," said Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York. "Having said that, there are still plenty of headwinds, like Europe."

"This report pulls us back from the ledge a little bit."

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic - U.S. payrolls and market reaction:

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Against the yen, the dollar was last at 78.64, down 0.5 percent.

The euro recovered from a fresh three-week low of $1.4055 EUR= hit earlier in the session as Spanish and Italian government bond yield spreads tightened off their widest levels in volatile trading <GVD/EUR>. It was last at $1.4196, up 0.6 percent on the day.

Improved risk appetite weighed on the safe-haven Swiss franc.

The dollar was last at 0.7662 CHF= francs, up 0.2 percent, after hitting a session high of 0.7740, it remained within sight of a record low of 0.7610 hit on Wednesday.

The franc rose to a record high against the euro EURCHF= of 1.0710 francs in early Asian trade but retreated to 1.0904 in New York dealing. Comments from Swiss National Bank Chairman Phillip Hildebrand fanned fears of official action to weaken the currency.

He was quoted as saying the SNB would not accept a further appreciation in the franc without acting, having already cut interest rates this week in an attempt to stem the currency's strength. [ID:nL6E7J503E]

Both the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan intervened this week to stem their currencies rampant rise.

"If risk aversion intensifies euro/Swiss could approach parity and then we will likely see intervention. But given market conditions there's reluctance from the SNB to come in," said Derek Halpenny, head of global currency research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

"We are pretty much in global financial crisis mode. It's a very dangerous time."

The European Central Bank surprised many market players on Thursday by broadening its liquidity operations but some said that had only made investors think that economic conditions in Europe may be deteriorating further.

Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said he was closely watching yen moves on Friday, signaling a readiness to continue selling the currency. [ID:nL3E7J467X]

Support for the dollar was at 78.27 yen, a 50 percent retracement of the dollar's rise from its four-month low of 76.29 to Thursday's high of around 80.25 yen.

(Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong and Nia Williams in London; Editing by Kenneth Barry)