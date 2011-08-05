* Strong US payrolls data gives way to global growth fears

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, Aug 5 The dollar slumped broadly on Friday as investors embraced traditional safe-haven currencies on jitters about slower global economic growth, despite stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls accelerated more than expected in July. For details see [ID:nOATOO4847].

"The jobs data, while good news, did little to reassure financial markets and everything is risk-off today," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

"Now that the debt ceiling debacle has subsided we are left looking at a weak U.S. economy and signs of a slowdown in Europe as well."

The risk of a U.S. debt downgrade remains even after Washington's $2.1 trillion budget savings deal, since it fell well short of the $4 trillion Standard & Poor's said would be enough to support its top-tier AAA rating with a stable outlook.

Fear permeated markets that the United States may lose its coveted AAA rating.

"The strong jobs report was followed by a lot of chatter about an S&P downgrade and that has weighed on the dollar," said Andrew Cox, G10 strategist at CitiFX, a division of Citigroup in New York. "While the market lacks conviction, we are definitely in risk-off mode."

S&P said it does not plan to make comments on the U.S. rating for now and that it never comments on market rumors.

Against the yen JPY=, the dollar was last at 78.42 yen, down 0.8 percent.

The dollar was last at 0.7618 CHF= francs, down 0.4 percent, after hitting a session high of 0.7740, remaining within sight of a record low of 0.7610 hit on Wednesday.

Both the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan intervened this week to stem their currencies' rampant rise.

"There is a good likelihood they will intervene again as they will want to make it clear to the markets that they will not be tested and they were not one-off interventions," Cox said.

Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said he was closely watching yen moves on Friday, signaling a readiness to continue selling the currency. [ID:nL3E7J467X]

Support for the dollar was at 78.27 yen, a 50 percent retracement of the dollar's rise from its four-month low of 76.29 to Thursday's high of around 80.25 yen.

The euro jumped against the dollar, hitting session highs, after sources said the European Central Bank said it is ready to buy Italian bonds if Italy commits to accelerate economic reforms to bring down the country's debt.

On Thursday, traders were disappointed that the ECB were buying Portuguese and Irish bonds instead of Italian and Spanish debt. Investors are currently focused on Italy and Spain, as they feared these countries would follow Greece in seeking a bailout. For the ECB story click on [ID:nL9E7G900G].

The euro rose as high as $1.42470 EUR=EBS and was last at $1.42137, up 0.8 percent.

The franc rose to a record high against the euro EURCHF= of 1.0710 francs in early Asian trade but retreated to 1.0846 in New York dealing. Comments from Swiss National Bank Chairman Phillip Hildebrand fanned fears of official action to weaken the currency.

He was quoted as saying the SNB would not accept a further appreciation in the franc without acting, having already cut interest rates this week in an attempt to stem the currency's strength. [ID:nL6E7J503E] (Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong and Nia Williams in London; Editing by James Dalgleish)