* Euro falls as euphoria over ECB bond buying fades

* Dollar falls versus Swiss franc, yen after S&P downgrade

* Markets on alert for intervention by Japan, Switzerland

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, Aug 8 The safe haven Swiss franc and the yen soared against the dollar and euro on Monday after the U.S. debt rating downgrade and on fears the euro zone debt crisis could spread, despite efforts to contain it.

Traders said the European Central Bank bought Spanish and Italian debt early in the European session after it said on Sunday it would "actively implement" its bond-buying program. That helped lift the euro to a high of $1.4432 earlier. See [ID:nL6E7J704K]

But the ECB purchases did little to alleviate concern the euro zone's debt crisis is moving into core countries. A sell-off in global stock markets after Standard & Poor's cut the United States's AAA sovereign rating on Friday also prompted investors to shed risk and pressured the euro.

"The complete unwind of the euro/dollar rally speaks volumes about the currency market's fear of the euro zone credit crisis," said Boris Schlossberg, director of currency research at GFT in New York.

"Today's price action is shaping up as a battle of confidence between central banks and the bond vigilantes which continue to press the credit markets in Spain, Italy and perhaps France next," he added.

Five-year credit default swaps on French government debt rose 15.5 basis points to 160 basis points -- a record high -- according to data monitor Markit.

The euro EUR=EBS last traded at $1.4216, near a session low of $1.41291 on trading platform EBS. Traders see the next downside target around Friday's low at $1.4055. Support is seen around $1.4030, the euro/dollar's 200-week moving average.

The euro fell 1.5 percent against the safe-haven Swiss franc EURCHF=EBS, near a record low. It also lost 1.6 percent versus the yen EURJPY=R.

RISK AVERSION

The dollar JPY=EBS fell 0.9 percent to 77.66 yen, having slipped to around 77.45 on EBS. It was down 1.1 percent at 0.7588 Swiss francs CHF=EBS, in sight of a record low around 0.7480 plumbed earlier in the day.

Wall Street stocks tumbled after the U.S. debt downgrade rattled investors already nervous a global economic slump. Gold hit a new record high above $1,700 an ounce.

The world's industrial powers pledged on Sunday to take whatever actions were needed to steady financial markets.

"The perception in markets is increasingly that central banks do not have the tools to solve the problems the advanced economies face and that worse the response to date might have caused more harm than good," said Camilla Sutton, senior currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.

Nick Bennenbroek, head of currency strategy at Wells Fargo in New York, said the U.S. downgrade will spur continued market volatility and perhaps counter-intuitively, the U.S. dollar could gain in the coming weeks, along with the Swiss franc and Japanese yen as risk aversion continues.

Investors will also turn their attention to a Federal Reserve policy meeting on Tuesday.

"We expect (the Fed) to move closer to, or even announce that maturing Treasury securities will be invested in the middle of the yield curve. That should overwhelm the S&P headlines in the short term, causing dollar weakness across the board," said Axel Merk, president of Merk Investments in Palo Alto, California.

Demand for the franc and the yen kept alive the threat of intervention by Swiss and Japanese authorities to weaken their currencies, whose strength eats into their exports.

Market participants expect Japanese authorities will re-enter the market if the dollar falls to 77.10 yen -- the level at which it sold yen for dollars last week. (Editing by Andrew Hay)