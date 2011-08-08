* Euro falls as euphoria over ECB bond buying fades

* Swiss franc, yen soar after S&P downgrade of U.S.

* Markets on alert for intervention by Japan, Switzerland

* Eyes on FOMC meeting; most expect no new stimulus yet (Updates prices, adds comment)

By Wanfeng Zhou and Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Aug 8 The safe-haven Swiss franc and the yen soared on Monday after Standard & Poor's cut the U.S. credit rating and on fears euro zone debt troubles could worsen into a global crisis despite efforts to contain it.

The euro fell against the U.S. dollar, retracing early gains after European Central Bank purchases of Spanish and Italian debt did little to alleviate concern the region's debt crisis is moving into core countries.

The fallout from Standard & Poor's downgrade of the United States on Friday exacerbated a rout in world stock markets, pushing them to their lowest level in about a year and blindsiding investors already nervous about a slowing global economy.

The stampede in the Swiss franc and the yen, as well as bonds, gold and other safe-haven assets, underscored the tremendous fear that has gripped investors.

"This is all a new trading paradigm, no one has ever experienced anything like this before," said Dean Popplewell, chief currency strategist at Oanda in Toronto.

Some traders speculate whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will launch any effort to avert the economy from slipping into another recession.

U.S. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and other policymakers will meet on Tuesday. There has been chatter than the Fed would discuss options for more measures to help the economy, but most on Wall Street predict it will refrain from making any fresh moves after just completing a $600 billion bond program known as QE2 in June.

"There is a loss of confidence in governments. This is a scream from the market to Bernanke for QE3," said Keith Springer, president of Springer Financial Advisors in Sacramento, California.

The euro slumped to a record low of 1.0640 Swiss francs EURCHF=EBS and last traded down 2.3 percent at 1.07220. It also lost 2 percent versus the yen EURJPY=R.

The dollar JPY=EBS fell 0.9 percent to 77.68 yen, having slipped to around 77.45 on EBS. It was down 1.5 percent at 0.7557 Swiss franc CHF=EBS, after falling to 0.7480 earlier, also a record low.

Traders said the European Central Bank bought Spanish and Italian debt early in the European session after it said on Sunday it would "actively implement" its bond-buying program. The euro climbed to a high of $1.4432 before falling back to trade at $1.42011, down 0.5 percent. See [ID:nL6E7J704K]

The next downside target for the euro/dollar is seen around Friday's low at $1.4055. Support lies around $1.4030, the euro/dollar's 200-week moving average, strategists said. (Additional reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Kenneth Barry)