* Euro falls as euphoria over ECB bond buying fades

* Swiss franc, yen soar after S&P downgrade of U.S.

* Markets on alert for intervention by Japan, Switzerland

* Eyes on FOMC meeting; most expect no new stimulus yet (Recasts lead, updates prices in late trading)

By Wanfeng Zhou and Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Aug 8 The Swiss franc and the yen rallied on Monday as festering debt problems on both sides of the Atlantic and worries about a recession sapped investor confidence, stoking a fresh wave of flight-to-safety buying.

Investors fretted over the consequences on the global economy after Standard & Poor's cut the U.S. credit rating late on Friday and on fears euro zone debt troubles could develop into a full-blown global crisis despite efforts to contain it.

The euro fell against the U.S. dollar, retracing early gains after European Central Bank purchases of Spanish and Italian debt did little to alleviate concern the debt crisis is spreading to core countries in the region.

The fallout from S&P's downgrade of the United States exacerbated a rout in world stock markets, pushing them to their lowest in about a year and blindsiding investors already nervous about a slowing global economy.

The stampede into the Swiss franc and the yen, as well as bonds, gold and other safe-haven assets, underscored the tremendous fear that has gripped investors.

"This is all a new trading paradigm, no-one has ever experienced anything like this before," said Dean Popplewell, chief currency strategist at Oanda in Toronto.

Some traders speculated whether U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers, who are due to meet on Tuesday, will launch any effort to avert the economy from slipping into another recession. There has been chatter that the Fed would discuss options for more measures to help the economy but most on Wall Street predict it will refrain from any fresh moves after completing a $600 billion bond program known as QE2 in June.

"There is a loss of confidence in governments. This is a scream from the market to (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke for QE3," said Keith Springer, president of Springer Financial Advisors in Sacramento, California.

The euro slumped to a record low of 1.0640 Swiss francs EURCHF=EBS and last traded down 2.5 percent at 1.07321. It also lost 1.8 percent versus the yen EURJPY=R.

The dollar JPY=EBS fell 0.9 percent to 77.68 yen, having slipped to around 77.45 on EBS. It was down 1.6 percent at 0.75545 Swiss franc CHF=EBS, having fallen to 0.7480, also a record low.

Traders said the European Central Bank bought Spanish and Italian debt early in the European session after it said on Sunday it would "actively implement" its bond-buying program. The euro EUR=EBS climbed to a high of $1.4432 before falling back to trade at $1.42080, down 0.5 percent. [ID:nL6E7J704K]

The next downside target for euro/dollar is seen around Friday's low at $1.4055. Support lies around $1.4030, the pair's 200-week moving average, strategists said.

Demand for the franc and the yen kept alive the threat of intervention by Swiss and Japanese authorities to weaken their currencies, whose strength erodes export competitiveness.

Market participants expect Japanese authorities will reenter the market if the dollar falls to 77.10 yen, the level at which it sold yen for dollars last week. (Additional reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by James Dalgleish)