NEW YORK, Aug 9 The dollar plunged more than 5 percent against the Swiss franc on Tuesday, hitting record lows for a third straight session, after the Federal Reserve offered no new ideas to stop the U.S. economy from sliding back into recession.

Global investors were hoping for more aggressive bond purchases to boost a flagging economy. Instead the Fed said it plans to hold its benchmark short-term interest rate close to zero for at least another two years and sharply downgraded its view of the U.S. economy. See Fed wrapup [ID:nN1E7780FW].

Analysts said this was not enough to turn the tide of negative sentiment on the world's largest economy.

Treasuries rose and the dollar sank against the Swiss franc. Commodity currencies also got hammered against the U.S. dollar as investors went on a full risk-off mode.

"What surprised me about the Fed statement was how negative it was. There was a contingent of people that were hoping that the Fed will pull out some sort of magic bullet to stimulate the economy," said Jeffrey Sica, president and chief investment Officer of SICA Wealth Management in Morristown, New Jersey which has $1 billion of assets under management.

"Investors sold off because they're hit with the fact that 'Wow, we are really in a recession' and there may be no overnight cure."

The dollar fell to an all-time low of 0.70676 franc CHF=EBS on trading platform EBS after the Fed statement and was last at 0.71400, down 5.5 percent. The greenback has lost more than 23 percent of its value against the franc so far this year and there seems to be no let-up in selling.

The euro dropped to its lowest on record as well at 1.00750 francs EURCHF=EBS and last changed hands at 1.01800 francs, down 5 percent on the day.

Investors are now on high alert for any intervention from the Swiss National Bank to slow the surging Swiss currency.

The euro has fallen about 15 percent versus the franc so far this year. Analysts said the euro could reach parity with the franc, despite the Swiss National Bank's recent move to cut interest rates and warnings over the franc's strength.

The euro, however, gained 0.6 percent against the dollar to $1.42600 EUR=EBS.