* Speculation rises about euro/franc target

* Euro/dollar up sharply as risk appetite improves

* French-German meeting, common euro bond in focus (Updates prices, adds quote)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 15 The Swiss franc dropped to two-week lows against the euro and dollar on Monday on speculation the Swiss National Bank could further act to curb strength in the currency by setting an exchange-rate target as early as this week.

The euro, meanwhile, rose to nearly three-week highs against the dollar, boosted by some expectations of a positive outcome of Tuesday's meeting between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the debt crisis.

"It's a 'risk-on' day, with the euro taking the lead. Sarkozy's and Merkel's meeting tomorrow has calmed European contagion fears a little bit," said Greg Salvaggio, senior vice president for capital markets at Tempus in Washington.

The euro's gains, however, could be capped by persistent worries about euro-zone bank stocks and the perceived risk to France's credit rating.

"Of course, the other story of the day is the weakness in the Swiss franc, although you've got to look at the issue exclusively of what's happening in the dollar. I think right now, euro/Swiss is trading within the range that Swiss authorities want them to be."

Analysts, however, said unless the rumors and rhetoric were backed by direct action from the SNB, the franc's losses could be limited as economic uncertainty in both the United States and Europe should keep it supported as a safe-haven currency.

In midday New York trading, the euro was up 1.6 percent at 1.12730 francs EURCHF=EBS, though it was off a high of 1.14584 hit earlier on trading platform EBS, the euro's strongest level since late July. Current levels were way above last week's record low around 1.0075 francs.

Speculation about a target level against the euro gained ground after Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday the SNB would soon set a limit for the euro/Swiss pair.[ID:nL5E7JE04T]

Talk about the peg intensified ahead of a government meeting on Wednesday, with the SNB having key backing from Switzerland's largest political party. [ID:nL6E7JC0KW]

FRANC PEG IN 1.10-15 RANGE?

Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at TD Securities in Toronto, said the fact that the euro/Swiss franc rally has stalled after two days of aggressive short covering reflected investors' belief that the SNB may consider the 1.10- to 1.15-franc area as the central point of a potential "fixed" trading band.

In the options markets, implied volatility in euro/Swiss, a a gauge of a currency pair's future movements, remained elevated in the shorter dates, with one-month vols EURCHF1MO= trading around 24 percent on Monday. That was near last week's record level of around 32 percent, mirroring the market's nervousness about potential sharp swings in the spot rate.

The dollar was up 0.3 percent at 0.78020 franc CHF-EBS, way above last week's record low of 0.70676.

The euro rose sharply against the dollar, helped by the single currency's gains versus the franc and a weak New York manufacturing index, which slipped to -7.72 in August. See [ID:nN1E77E0EK]

In midday York trading, the euro was up 1.4 percent at $1.44501 EUR=EBS. Markets blew past an options barrier at $1.44 and stops in the $1.4450-60 region to trade at $1.44779, its strongest level since July 27 on trading platform EBS.

Analysts said any signs Germany might be softening its stance against a euro-zone bond was likely to support the euro. Markets were also keen on the outcome of Tuesday's meeting between Sarkozy and Merkel on the euro-zone debt situation.

Tempus' Salvaggio thinks Merkel will likely place the "full might of Germany behind any bail-out package to stem the European contagion."

The euro also benefited from news that the European Central Bank spent 22 billion euros on government debt last week, as it restarted a bond-buying program to stem the spread of the euro zone debt crisis to Spain and Italy. The amount of the ECB's purchase was the most the ECB has spent in any week since it began buying debt in May of last year. See [ID:nEAP50OF35].

The dollar was little changed against the yen at 76.710 yen JPY=EBS, not far from a record low of 76.250 hit in mid-March. Investors are reluctant to push the yen higher because of the threat of Japanese intervention to weaken it, but are equally loath to sell it against the dollar while the magnitude of the current U.S. slowdown remains uncertain. (Editing by Jan Paschal)