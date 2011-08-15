* French-German meeting, common euro bond in focus
* Speculation rises about euro/franc target
* Euro/dollar up sharply as risk appetite improves
NEW YORK, Aug 15 The Swiss franc fell to its
lowest level in two weeks against the euro and dollar on
Monday on speculation the Swiss National Bank could further
intervene to curb appreciation in the currency by setting an
exchange-rate target this week.
The euro, meanwhile, rose to nearly three-week highs
against the dollar, boosted by some expectations of a positive
outcome of Tuesday's meeting between French President Nicolas
Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the
debt crisis.
Any signs Germany might be softening its stance against a
euro-zone bond will likely to support the euro, analysts
said.
Leading German business groups called on Monday for joint
euro-zone bond issuance, despite their government's
opposition, and the European Central Bank showed its intent to
"Markets are positioning for a softening in Germany's
resistance to a more integrated fiscal union," said Omer
Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange
in Washington.
"The markets, however, are overly optimistic and are
setting up to be disappointed tomorrow," he said. "While more
steps toward integration will probably happen down the road,
it is not likely to emerge this week."
The franc could pare recent losses and the euro could curb
gains if the Tuesday's meeting disappoints.
In early afternoon New York trading, the euro was up 2.4
percent at 1.13540 francs EURCHF=EBS, though it was off a
high of 1.14584 hit earlier on trading platform EBS, its
strongest level since late July. Current levels were way above
last week's record low around 1.0075 francs.
The dollar was at 0.78640 franc CHF=EBS, up 1.1 percent,
far above last week's record low of 0.70676.
TALKING FRANK ABOUT FRANC
Talk about a Swiss franc peg intensified ahead of a
government meeting on Wednesday, with the SNB having key
backing from Switzerland's largest political party.
Analysts, however, said unless the rumors and rhetoric
were backed by direct action from the SNB, the franc's losses
could be limited as economic uncertainty in both the United
States and Europe should keep it supported as a safe-haven
currency.
Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at TD Securities
in Toronto, said the after two days of aggressive short
covering investors believe that the SNB may consider the 1.10-
to 1.15-franc area as the central point of a potential "fixed"
trading band.
In the options markets, implied volatility in euro/Swiss,
a gauge of a currency pair's future movements, remained
elevated in the shorter dates, with one-month vols
EURCHF1MO= trading around 24 percent on Monday. That was
near last week's record level of around 32 percent, mirroring
the market's nervousness about potential sharp swings in the
spot rate.
The euro rose sharply against the dollar, helped by a weak
The euro was last trading up 1.3 percent at $1.4436
EUR=EBS. Markets blew past an options barrier at $1.44 and
stops in the $1.4450-60 region to trade at $1.44779, its
strongest level since July 27 on trading platform EBS.
"There are still plenty of negatives in the U.S. economy,
euro-zone economy and global economy, which should keep the
euro in the $1.40-$1.45 range," Commonwealth's Esiner said.
The euro also benefited from news that the European
Central Bank spent 22 billion euros ($31 billion) on
government debt last week, as it restarted a bond-buying
program to stem the spread of the euro-zone debt crisis to
The dollar was last up 0.1 percent at 76.760 yen
JPY=EBS, not far from a record low of 76.250 hit in
mid-March. Investors are reluctant to push the yen higher
because of the threat of Japanese intervention to weaken it,
but are equally uncomfortable selling it against the dollar
while the magnitude of the current U.S. slowdown remains
uncertain.
