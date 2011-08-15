* French-German meeting, common euro bond in focus

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, Aug 15 The Swiss franc fell to its lowest level in two weeks against the euro and dollar on Monday on speculation the Swiss National Bank could further intervene to curb appreciation in the currency by setting an exchange-rate target this week.

The euro, meanwhile, rose to nearly three-week highs against the dollar, boosted by some expectations of a positive outcome of Tuesday's meeting between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the debt crisis.

Any signs Germany might be softening its stance against a euro-zone bond will likely to support the euro, analysts said.

Leading German business groups called on Monday for joint euro-zone bond issuance, despite their government's opposition, and the European Central Bank showed its intent to defend Italy and Spain. [ID:nN1E77EORA]

"Markets are positioning for a softening in Germany's resistance to a more integrated fiscal union," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

"The markets, however, are overly optimistic and are setting up to be disappointed tomorrow," he said. "While more steps toward integration will probably happen down the road, it is not likely to emerge this week."

The franc could pare recent losses and the euro could curb gains if the Tuesday's meeting disappoints.

In early afternoon New York trading, the euro was up 2.4 percent at 1.13540 francs EURCHF=EBS, though it was off a high of 1.14584 hit earlier on trading platform EBS, its strongest level since late July. Current levels were way above last week's record low around 1.0075 francs.

The dollar was at 0.78640 franc CHF=EBS, up 1.1 percent, far above last week's record low of 0.70676.

TALKING FRANK ABOUT FRANC

Talk about a Swiss franc peg intensified ahead of a government meeting on Wednesday, with the SNB having key backing from Switzerland's largest political party. [ID:nL6E7JC0KW]

Analysts, however, said unless the rumors and rhetoric were backed by direct action from the SNB, the franc's losses could be limited as economic uncertainty in both the United States and Europe should keep it supported as a safe-haven currency.

Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at TD Securities in Toronto, said the after two days of aggressive short covering investors believe that the SNB may consider the 1.10- to 1.15-franc area as the central point of a potential "fixed" trading band.

In the options markets, implied volatility in euro/Swiss, a gauge of a currency pair's future movements, remained elevated in the shorter dates, with one-month vols EURCHF1MO= trading around 24 percent on Monday. That was near last week's record level of around 32 percent, mirroring the market's nervousness about potential sharp swings in the spot rate. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The euro rose sharply against the dollar, helped by a weak New York manufacturing index. See [ID:nN1E77E0EK]

The euro was last trading up 1.3 percent at $1.4436 EUR=EBS. Markets blew past an options barrier at $1.44 and stops in the $1.4450-60 region to trade at $1.44779, its strongest level since July 27 on trading platform EBS.

"There are still plenty of negatives in the U.S. economy, euro-zone economy and global economy, which should keep the euro in the $1.40-$1.45 range," Commonwealth's Esiner said.

The euro also benefited from news that the European Central Bank spent 22 billion euros ($31 billion) on government debt last week, as it restarted a bond-buying program to stem the spread of the euro-zone debt crisis to Spain and Italy. See [ID:nEAP50OF35]

The dollar was last up 0.1 percent at 76.760 yen JPY=EBS, not far from a record low of 76.250 hit in mid-March. Investors are reluctant to push the yen higher because of the threat of Japanese intervention to weaken it, but are equally uncomfortable selling it against the dollar while the magnitude of the current U.S. slowdown remains uncertain. (Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by Jan Paschal)