* French-German meeting, common euro bond in focus
* Swiss franc vulnerable if SNB decides against peg
* Euro/dollar up sharply as risk appetite improves
(Updates prices, adds quote)
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK , Aug 15 The Swiss franc fell to a
two-week low against the euro and dollar on Monday on
speculation the Swiss National Bank may soon take action to
curb gains in the currency by setting an exchange-rate target
this week.
The euro, meanwhile, rose to nearly three-week highs
against the dollar, boosted by some expectations of a positive
outcome of Tuesday's meeting between French President Nicolas
Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the
euro zone's debt crisis.
Any signs Germany might be softening its stance against a
euro-zone bond will likely support the euro, analysts said.
Leading German business groups called on Monday for joint
euro-zone bond issuance, despite their government's
opposition, and the European Central Bank showed its intent to
defend Italy and Spain. [ID:nN1E77EORA]
"Markets are positioning for a softening in Germany's
resistance to a more integrated fiscal union," said Omer
Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange
in Washington.
"The markets, however, are overly optimistic and are
setting up to be disappointed tomorrow," he said. "While more
steps toward integration will probably happen down the road,
it is not likely to emerge this week."
The franc could pare recent losses and the euro could curb
gains if Tuesday's meeting disappoints.
In late afternoon New York trading, the euro was up 2.3
percent at 1.1340 francs EURCHF=EBS, though it was off a
high of 1.14584 hit earlier on trading platform EBS, its
strongest level since late July. Current levels were way above
last week's record low around 1.0075 francs.
The dollar was at 0.7850 franc CHF=EBS, up 0.9 percent
and far above last week's record low of 0.70676.
FRANK TALK ABOUT THE FRANC
Talk about a Swiss franc peg intensified ahead of a
government meeting on Wednesday, with the SNB having key
backing from Switzerland's largest political party.
[ID:nL6E7JC0KW]
BNP Paribas said the Swiss franc is susceptible to renewed
strength if the markets do not receive some official signals
of pending actions by mid-week.
In fact, recent franc strength was not driven by
traditional speculator buying, but rather evidence shows that
much of the inflow to the franc has been deposit flows and
other "real money" activity fleeing uncertainty in the euro
zone, the firm said in a research note.
"These flows are unlikely to reverse any time soon."
Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at TD Securities
in Toronto, said that after two days of aggressive short
covering, investors believe that the SNB may consider the
1.10- to 1.15-franc area as the central point of a potential
"fixed" trading band.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For more stories on debt crisis, click [ID:nL6E7HLOJK]
Reuters Insider show on ECB buying; http//reut.rs/nSPHW5
Euro-zone crisis graphics r.reuters.com/hvb65p
Euro-zone bond spreads r.reuters.com/kus82s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
The euro rose sharply against the dollar, helped by a weak
New York manufacturing index. See [ID:nN1E77E0EK]
The euro was last trading up 1.4 percent at $1.4446
EUR=EBS.
"There are still plenty of negatives in the U.S. economy,
euro-zone economy and global economy, which should keep the
euro in the $1.40 to $1.45 range," Commonwealth's Esiner
said.
The euro also benefited from news that the European
Central Bank spent 22 billion euros ($31 billion) on
government debt last week. [ID:nEAP50OF35]
The dollar was last up 0.2 percent at 76.800 yen
JPY=EBS, but not far from a record low of 76.250 hit in
mid-March. Investors are reluctant to push the yen higher
because of the threat of Japanese intervention to weaken it,
but are equally uncomfortable selling it against the dollar,
given uncertainty about the U.S. economy's slowdown.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New
York; Editing by Jan Paschal)