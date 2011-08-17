* Lack of radical SNB measures weighs on Swiss franc

* Swiss franc implied vols elevated

* Dollar down across the board (Updates prices, adds quote, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 17 The Swiss franc climbed on Wednesday and could well test record highs in the coming days, as fresh measures by the Swiss National Bank to slow the pace of the currency's rise disappointed investors bracing for more drastic steps.

The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, dropped across the board, hurt by steep losses versus the franc and selling in the midst of improved risk appetite on Wednesday with most stocks and commodities higher. Investors sought higher-yielding currencies such as the Australian dollar and Norwegian crown.

The Swiss franc strengthened even after the SNB said it would boost liquidity by expanding sight deposits to 200 billion francs from 120 billion, reiterating it would take additional steps if needed. Market players took this to mean direct intervention or setting a floor on the euro/Swissie exchange rate. See [ID:nL5E7JH0D0]

"The market was very disappointed because they were expecting more major steps," said Chris Walker, currency strategist, at UBS in London.

"Investors were clearly positioned for an announcement such as a floor on the euro/Swiss franc...Although the euro and dollar are way above the record low hit last week, that could change because the only reason we've gone up was in anticipation of more drastic measures to weaken the franc."

The euro tumbled more than 2 percent against the franc in volatile trade EURCHF=EBS to hit a low of 1.12248 francs on the EBS trading platform as safe-haven demand for the Swiss currency resumed. It was last at 1.14210 francs, down 0.3 percent.

Earlier, the euro had strengthened past 1.15 francs for the first time this month as talk the Swiss might introduce a lower target level against the single currency left traders wary of betting against such a move.

Spot traders reported abnormally wide spreads being quoted in the franc while in the options market, overnight implied volatility continued to trade at extreme levels of over 50 percent on jitters over the potential for more SNB action.

One-week implied vols were also elevated, trading around 31.1 percent on Wednesday from 26.4 percent late on Tuesday.

Societe Generale currency strategist in London Michael Sneyd said investors would be aware that more measures could be announced later this week or over the weekend.

The Swiss cabinet may hold a press conference following a meeting later on Wednesday, or possibly on Thursday, to discuss the impact of the strong currency.

"The Swiss franc will very much remain a favoured currency because of ongoing concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and it will be a battle between those who want to buy Swiss francs and the authorities who want to stem its gains," Sneyd said.

The dollar CHF= was down 1.0 percent at 0.78890 francs.

The greenback weakened broadly amid a volatile risk appetite environment that on Wednesday turned higher.

"It's a risk-on day. Stocks are up, Treasuries are off a little bit with yields higher. I think it's the idea that the debt crisis in Europe and the imminent urgency of it seems to have abated given the ECB's buying of peripheral bonds," said Brian Dolan, chief currency strategist, at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey.

"We're looking at the stabilization of risk sentiment with stocks holding their ground. It doesn't seem to be the disaster that it looked like a few weeks ago."

The ICE Futures' dollar index .DXY was down 0.6 percent at 73.554.

The euro was up 0.6 percent at $1.44969 EUR=EBS, helped by its gains against the Swiss franc and Middle East demand.

A move back below support at its 100-day moving average around $1.43560 and the 55-day moving average at roughly $1.43300 could leave the euro open to a test of last week's low just above $1.41.

Traders said a large $1.40/1.47 double-no-touch range bet may well serve to keep the euro restricted against the dollar, at least until the structure is said to expire around the middle of next week.

