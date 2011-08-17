* Lack of radical SNB, govt measures weigh on Swiss franc
* Swiss franc implied vols elevated
* Dollar down across the board
(Updates prices, adds quote)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 17 The Swiss franc firmed on
Wednesday and could well test record highs in the coming days,
as fresh measures by the Swiss National Bank and the Swiss
government to slow the pace of the currency's rise disappointed
investors bracing for more drastic steps.
The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, dropped across the board, hurt
by sharp losses versus the franc and improved risk appetite,
with most commodities higher. Investors sought higher-yielding
currencies such as the Australian dollar and Norwegian crown.
The Swiss franc strengthened even after the SNB said it
would boost liquidity by expanding sight deposits to 200
billion francs from 120 billion, reiterating it would take
additional steps if needed. See [ID:nL5E7JH1C9]
In a subsequent briefing, the Swiss government announced a
package of measures such as providing 2 billion Swiss francs to
support the economy and assisting the export and tourism
sectors. Most market participants considered the measures
unimpressive and bought more francs. See story [ID:nWEA1038].
"Based on the price action, it looked like the market was
positioning for stronger action such as an intervention package
from the Swiss government and they didn't get that," said Greg
Anderson, senior currency strategist at CitiFX in New York.
At the end of the day, however, Swiss policy doesn't
matter, he said. "You're pitting an economy with less than 8
million people against the euro zone with a population of 338
million. If euro zone investors want to buy the Swiss franc
because they don't feel safe, there's nothing the Swiss can do
about it."
The euro tumbled more than 2 percent against the franc in
volatile trade EURCHF=EBS to hit a low of 1.12248 francs on
the EBS trading platform as safe-haven demand for the Swiss
currency resumed. It was last at 1.14095 francs, down 0.7
percent.
Earlier, the euro had strengthened past 1.15 francs for the
first time this month as talk the Swiss might introduce a lower
target level against the single currency left traders wary of
betting against such a move. The euro did hit 1.15 francs again
in New York reportedly on buying by a big Swiss name.
Spot traders reported abnormally wide spreads being quoted
in the franc while in the options market, overnight implied
volatility continued to trade at extreme levels of over 50
percent on jitters over the potential for more SNB action.
One-week implied vols were also elevated, trading around
24.1 percent on Wednesday. A week ago, vols were at 18
percent.
"The Swiss franc will very much remain a favored currency
because of ongoing concerns about the euro zone debt crisis,
and it will be a battle between those who want to buy Swiss
francs and the authorities who want to stem its gains," Societe
Generale currency strategist Michael Sneyd said in London.
The dollar CHF=EBS was down 0.8 percent at 0.78889
francs.
The greenback weakened broadly amid a volatile risk
appetite environment that on Wednesday turned higher.
"It seemed like a risk-on day. I think it's the idea that
the debt crisis in Europe and the imminent urgency of it seems
to have abated given the ECB's buying of peripheral bonds,"
said Brian Dolan, chief currency strategist, at Forex.com in
Bedminster, New Jersey.
Earlier in the New York session, the European Central Bank
was rumored to have bought Italian bonds, traders said.
"We're looking at the stabilization of risk sentiment with
stocks holding their ground. It doesn't seem to be the disaster
that it looked like a few weeks ago," Dolan said.
The ICE Futures' dollar index .DXY was down 0.4 percent
at 73.754.
The euro was up 0.2 percent at $1.44377 EUR=EBS in choppy
trading, moving in tandem with the euro/Swiss franc.
A move back below support at its 100-day moving average
around $1.43560 and the 55-day moving average at roughly
$1.43300 could leave the euro open to a test of last week's low
just above $1.41.
Traders said a large $1.40/1.47 double-no-touch range bet
may well serve to keep the euro restricted against the dollar,
at least until the structure is said to expire around the
middle of next week.
