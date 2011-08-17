* Lack of radical SNB, govt measures weigh on Swiss franc

* Dollar down across the board

* Yen strengthens against dollar, nearing record low

(Updates prices, adds quotes, changes byline)

NEW YORK, Aug 17 The Swiss franc jumped on Wednesday and could hit record peaks against the dollar and euro in days ahead as new measures by the Swiss National Bank and Swiss government slow the pace of the currency's climb disappointed investors who had bet on more aggressive action.

The Swiss franc strengthened even after the SNB said it would boost liquidity by expanding sight deposits to 200 billion francs from 120 billion, reiterating it would take additional steps if needed. For story, [ID:nL5E7JH1C9]

While the SNB expanded its liquidity policy, investors were disappointed that it did not include a franc exchange rate peg.

"People were caught on the wrong side, expecting the SNB to announce plans to adopt a currency peg and the price action today argues that they are unwinding those positions," said Jessica Hoversen, FX analyst at MF Global in New York.

"The SNB, however, is testing the water and a peg has not been ruled out."

In a subsequent briefing, the Swiss government announced a package of measures such as providing 2 billion Swiss francs to support the economy and assisting the export and tourism sectors. [ID:nWEA1038].

The euro had earlier tumbled more than 2 percent against the franc in volatile trade EURCHF=EBS to hit a low of 1.12248 francs on the EBS trading platform. It was last at 1.1398 francs, down 0.7 percent.

The dollar fell 0.9 percent to 0.7894 franc CHF=EBS.

"Based on the price action, it looked like the market was positioning for stronger action such as an intervention package from the Swiss government and they didn't get that," said Greg Anderson, senior currency strategist at CitiFX, a division of Citigroup, in New York.

At the end of the day, however, Swiss policy doesn't matter, he said. "You're pitting an economy with less than 8 million people against the euro zone with a population of 338 million. If euro zone investors want to buy the Swiss franc because they don't feel safe, there's nothing the Swiss can do about it."

Spot traders reported abnormally wide spreads being quoted in the franc while in the options market, overnight implied volatility continued to trade at extreme levels of over 50 percent on jitters over the potential for more SNB action.

One-week implied vols were also elevated, trading around 24.1 percent on Wednesday. A week ago, vols were at 18 percent.

The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, dropped across the board, hurt by sharp losses versus the franc and improved risk appetite, with most commodities higher.

The euro was up 0.3 percent at $1.4446 EUR= in choppy trading, moving in tandem with the euro/Swiss franc.

Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.4 percent to 76.46 JPY=, near levels seen before Japan's yen-selling intervention on Aug. 4 and hovering near a record low of 76.25 yen in March.

"The Bank of Japan is caught between a rock and a hard place," said MF Global's Hoversen. "Intervention did not work earlier this month, but investors also do not want to be caught on the wrong side."

(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)