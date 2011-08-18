* Risk appetite falls, dollar gains

* Philly Fed index drops, U.S. home sales fall

* Traders cite talk of SNB intervening in FX forwards (Updates prices, adds comment, U.S. data)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 18 The U.S. dollar, yen, and Swiss franc climbed on Thursday as anxiety about global growth and European banks drove investors to the relative safety of these currencies.

A sharp contraction in August business activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region and an unexpected 3.5 percent drop in existing U.S. home sales last month heightened the market's aversion to risk, with the euro, Australian and Canadian dollars posting steep losses.

"These numbers are reminding us that the economy is in for a slow and bumpy ride with a lot of market volatility," said Fabian Eliasson, vice president for currency sales at Mizuho Corporate Bank in New York.

"We came in today with a fall in the Dow, and this is only accelerating the selling," he added.

Rumored intervention by the Swiss National Bank in the currency forwards market earlier in the European session had a brief impact on the franc, pushing it lower as the New York session started. The Swiss currency later surged in the wake of soft U.S. economic numbers.

The ICE Futures dollar index .DXY was up 1.0 percent at 74.381 while the euro fell 0.9 percent to $1.42890 EUR=EBS, tracking a more than 3.0 percent fall in European shares .FTEU3.

The euro briefly trimmed losses against the dollar after U.S. data showing a higher-than-expected rise in July consumer prices of 0.5 percent and a jump in the weekly jobless claims by 9,000 in the latest week. See [ID:N1E77H0A2].

Technical support around $1.43600, the euro's 100-day moving average, and bids seen at $1.43500, were expected to limit further big losses, while steady sovereign demand at lower levels has been a pillar of support for the single currency.

However, a lack of more radical measures from Tuesday's Franco-German summit to address the euro zone debt crisis and lingering worries about some large European banks are likely to keep the euro under pressure.

A Wall Street Journal report overnight saying that the Federal Reserve is scrutinizing European banks in the United States had earlier dented risk appetite in the market, contributing to a sell-off in equities.

The report also said the $2.5 trillion U.S. money market funds industry, which supplies short-term dollar funding to banks, has retreated from the euro zone in recent months. [ID:nL5E7JI0Q].

The dollar and euro gave up gains versus the Swiss franc following the U.S. data, falling 0.1 percent to 0.78990 franc CHF=EBS, and more than 1 percent to 1.12850 francs EURCHF=EBS, respectively. The euro had earlier climbed to 1.15150.

Both the euro and dollar initially gained on talk of SNB intervention in the forwards market, although the Swiss central bank declined comment.

Forward market intervention involves selling Swiss francs in short-dated maturities CHFF= to flood the market with francs, then buying them back or rolling them over at a later date.

Traders said by undertaking franc-selling in the forwards instead of in the spot market, the SNB was seeking to drive the return on holding francs even lower, making it less attractive to potential investors.

The franc soared to record highs against the dollar and the euro earlier this month in a rush toward perceived safe havens sparked by euro zone sovereign debt worries and concerns about a global slowdown.

The dollar was flat against the yen at 76.530 yen JPY=EBS, not far from its record low of 76.25 yen struck in March. The euro dropped 1 percent versus the yen to 109.392 yen EURJPY=EBS.

Traders said the greenback could test this record low next week, when most Japanese investors return from holidays and as Japanese exporters may sell the dollar in end-of-the-month transactions. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)