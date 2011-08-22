* Dollar struggles vs high-yielders as Fed meeting nears

* SNB intervenes in Swiss franc forward market

* Merkel repeats opposition to euro zone bond idea

NEW YORK, Aug 22 The dollar was slightly weaker against some commodity-linked currencies on Monday as investors speculated the Federal Reserve could take new measures to boost the U.S. economy.

The euro, though, wobbled against the dollar for fear the European Union was moving too slowly to address a sovereign debt and banking crisis, while Swiss authorities tried to drive down the franc.

The Fed will host its annual retreat in Wyoming this week, and recent market turmoil and signs of weaker U.S. growth have boosted expectations Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke may hint at more emergency stimulus for the economy.

At last year's meeting Bernanke hinted at what eventually became a $600 billion 'quantitative easing' bond-buying program, known as QE2.

"The Fed is definitely on people's minds, and you could argue that some of the bounce seen in high-yield commodity currencies is at least in part related to hopes for more policy measures," said Wells Fargo strategist Vassili Serebriakov in New York.

Gains for the likes of the Australian and Canadian dollars faded in late morning trade, though, and some analysts said Bernanke may hold off on new easing plans [ID:nN1E77I0NF].

"The fact that the S&P has held above 1,100 helps, and some people are expecting QE3 from the Fed," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York. "I think the bar is still high for that."

Fed easing increases the amount of dollars in the system, pushing down the currency's value and U.S. interest rates. That encourages investors to seek higher returns in stocks or currencies that carry higher rates.

The latest positioning data shows speculators increased their bets against the dollar last week. [IMM/FX]

The Australian dollar AUD=D4, was last up 0.2 percent at $1.0424 but off a $1.0472 peak. The New Zealand dollar NZD=D4 rose 1.1 percent to $0.8250, but the greenback erased earlier losses to trade flat at 0.9889 Canadian dollars CAD=.

The euro EUR= also surrendered earlier gains to trade down 0.2 percent at $1.4380. Concern about the European debt crisis rose after German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday rebuffed calls for joint euro-denominated bonds as a way for fiscally weak euro zone countries to borrow. [ID:nL5E7JJ3MN]

SWISSIE, YEN IN SPOTLIGHT

The euro and dollar edged up against the Swiss franc CHF= EURCHF=. Traders said the Swiss National Bank intervened in the one-month forward market to deter investors from buying the currency CHF1M= EURCHF1M= [ID:nL5E7JM0SD]. The SNB declined comment.

The euro EURCHF=R traded 0.2 percent higher on the day against the Swiss franc at 1.1370 francs. Its one-month forward interest rate adjustment EURCHF1MO= was around -27.00, falling towards roughly -30.40 hit last week.

The franc has soared to record highs against both currencies as fear about Europe's debt crisis and the U.S. economy pushed investors toward the traditional safe haven. A strong franc hurts Swiss exports and tourism.

The dollar rose slightly against the yen but remained near its all-time low, last trading at 76.77 yen JPY=.

But Credit Suisse currency strategists said that while "the risk of intervention seems to be rising, we think the main impact would be to slow rather than stop yen appreciation."

Those looking for a more fairly-valued safe haven currency should consider Norway's crown, said Lena Komileva, global head of G10 strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

Norway's fiscal stimulus sets it apart from indebted countries that are being forced into austerity programs, while a tight labor market should preclude near-term rate cuts.

"Norway's unique position as a net creditor to the rest of the world and its solid AAA rating reflect extremely low risk for an additional two-year carry of 97 basis points over German notes and 144 basis points over U.S. Treasuries," she said.

The dollar was down 0.3 percent at 5.4498 crowns.NOK=

