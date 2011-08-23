* Euro supported by German, Chinese manufacturing PMI
* Expectations for more Fed easing boost risk appetite
* Market watches Switzerland, Japan for intervention
(Updates prices, adds comment, details)
dateline, previous LONDON)
By Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, Aug 23 The euro rallied on Tuesday as
better-than-expected German and Chinese factory data calmed
some concerns about slowing global growth.
Commodity-linked, growth-sensitive currencies such as the
Australian and New Zealand dollars gained ground, too, while
the U.S. dollar was hobbled by expectations that the Federal
Reserve may soon act to stimulate a flagging U.S. economy.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will speak at the central bank's
annual retreat in Wyoming on Friday. At last year's speech, he
prepared markets for a $600 billion bond-buying program.
Such measures increase the amount of dollars in the system,
driving down the currency's value, which helps U.S. exports,
and prompting investors to seek higher returns elsewhere.
"The market is really geared up for the idea of additional
asset purchases to at least be put on the table when Bernanke
speaks," said Brian Dolan, chief strategist at Forex.com in
Bedminster, New Jersey. "I'm not sure it will play out that way
but that's what the market is betting on now."
Europe's debt and banking crisis has had some investors
wondering whether the European Central Bank wouldn't soon have
to adopt some monetary easing of its own, but a solid German
manufacturing index eased some of those fears. For more see
[ID:nL5E7JM0VJ].
European shares rose .FTEU3 and the euro at one point
approached $1.45. It was last up 0.7 percent at $1.4460
EUR=.
The German data, taken with a report showing China's
factory sector held up better than expected in August, helped
investors overlook a separate report showing a sharp fall in
German economic sentiment. [ID:nL4E7JM2D] and [ID:nL5E7JN0Q0]
The Australian dollar rose 1 percent to $1.0501 AUD=D4 .
Strong Australian-Chinese trade links make the Aussie sensitive
to Chinese economic data. The New Zealand dollar jumped 1.2
percent to $0.8330 NZD=D4.
"Asia has been the driver of global growth, so if Asia
stays strong that will really help global markets," said Steven
Saywell, head of FX strategy at BNP Paribas.
INTERVENTION STILL ON RADAR
The euro rose 0.5 percent to 1.1402 Swiss francs EURCHF=R
as investors were wary that the Swiss National Bank could
reenter markets to curb recent franc strength.
The SNB has cut interest rates to zero, flooded the banking
system with francs and intervened in the forward market to make
returns on francs less attractive to potential investors.
Some of that appeared to be working. In the options market,
implied volatility in euro/Swiss dipped to about 18 percent
from 20 percent on Monday EURCHF1MO= as tighter ranges in
spot suggested the recent SNB measures are taking effect.
The dollar dipped 0.4 percent to 76.52 yen JPY= although
market players remained wary of yen-selling intervention by
Japanese authorities. The dollar hit a record low around 75.94
last week.
Bank of Japan data suggested Japan sold roughly 4.5
trillion yen in currency intervention on Aug. 4, its biggest
one-day yen-selling intervention ever. [ID:nT9E7J2068]
But the yen ended up rising back to levels seen before
intervention a few days later, thanks largely to hedge fund
buying, analysts said.
"With a slight lag, rises in dollar/yen have been met with
yen buying by hedge funds," Citigroup analyst Todd Elmer said
in New York. "This build-up in long yen positioning and a
tendency among investors to buy on dips suggests that
intervention has thus far been an ineffective deterrent."
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams and Naomi Tajitsu in
London; Editing by James Dalgleish)