By Steven C. Johnson

NEW YORK, Aug 23 The euro rose on Tuesday as better-than-expected German and Chinese factory data calmed some concerns about slowing global growth.

Commodity-linked, growth-sensitive currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars gained ground, too, while the U.S. dollar was hobbled by expectations that the Federal Reserve may soon act to stimulate a flagging U.S. economy.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will speak at the central bank's annual retreat in Wyoming on Friday. At last year's speech, he prepared markets for a $600 billion bond-buying program.

Such measures increase the amount of dollars in the system, driving down the currency's value, which helps U.S. exports, and prompting investors to seek higher returns elsewhere. U.S. stocks, under pressure since late July, rose on Tuesday.

"The market is really geared up for the idea of additional asset purchases to at least be put on the table when Bernanke speaks," said Brian Dolan, chief strategist at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey. "I'm not sure it will play out that way, but that's what the market is betting on now."

Europe's debt and banking crisis has had some investors wondering whether the European Central Bank wouldn't soon have to adopt some monetary easing of its own, but a solid German manufacturing index eased some of those fears. For more see [ID:nL5E7JM0VJ].

European shares rose .FTEU3 and the euro at one point approached $1.45, near the top of a tight $1.40-$1.45 range that has held firm since early July. It was last up 0.3 percent at $1.4405 EUR=.

Despite worries about the euro zone debt crisis and a narrowing interest rate differential with the United States, the euro has avoided a massive selloff. It remains up 7.5 percent against the dollar this year.

"The euro has become the 'kitchen sink' currency," said Andrew Wilkinson, analyst at Interactive Brokers in Greenwich, Connecticut. "Everything you can imagine has been thrown at the euro, including the kitchen sink, yet still it survives."

The German data, taken with a report showing China's factory sector held up better than expected in August, helped investors overlook a separate report showing a sharp fall in German economic sentiment. [ID:nL4E7JM2D] and [ID:nL5E7JN0Q0]

The Australian dollar rose 0.9 percent to $1.0491 AUD=D4. Strong Australian-Chinese trade links make the Aussie sensitive to Chinese economic data. The New Zealand dollar jumped 1.2 percent to $0.8333 NZD=D4.

"Asia has been the driver of global growth, so if Asia stays strong that will really help global markets," said Steven Saywell, head of FX strategy at BNP Paribas.

INTERVENTION STILL ON RADAR

Investors remained wary that the Swiss National Bank could re-enter markets to curb recent franc strength. The euro had climbed as high as 1.1430 francs earlier but was last up just 0.1 percent at 1.1359 francs. EURCHF=R

The SNB has cut interest rates to zero, flooded the banking system with francs and intervened in the forward market to make returns on francs less attractive to potential investors.

Some of that appeared to be working. In the options market, implied volatility in euro/Swiss dipped below 18 percent from 20 percent on Monday EURCHF1MO= as tighter ranges in spot suggested the recent SNB measures were taking effect.

The dollar dipped 0.4 percent to 76.51 yen JPY=, although market players remained wary of yen-selling intervention by Japanese authorities.

Bank of Japan data suggested Japan sold roughly 4.5 trillion yen in currency intervention on Aug. 4, its biggest one-day yen-selling intervention ever. [ID:nT9E7J2068]

But the yen ended up rising back to levels seen before intervention a few days later, thanks largely to hedge fund buying, said Citigroup analyst Todd Elmer.

(Additional reporting by Nia Williams and Naomi Tajitsu in London; Editing by Kenneth Barry)