* Investors brace for Fed's Bernanke speech on Friday

* Dollar could gain if Bernanke does not signal QE3

* China shows "definitive" confidence in euro - Sarkozy (Updates prices, adds comment, details, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, Aug 25 The dollar climbed to a two-week high against the yen on Thursday and could extend gains on speculation Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will refrain from signalling a new round of bond purchases to stimulate the economy.

The euro erased gains to trade slightly lower against the dollar after having earlier jumped on risk appetite fed by news that Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) said it would invest $5 billion in Bank of America (BAC.N). For more see [ID:nN1E77O0ET].

Foreign currency trading was range bound as market participants awaited a key speech by Bernanke at a central bank conference on Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Speculation the U.S. central bank may signal a third round of bond buying, known as quantitative easing, has weighed on dollar sentiment in recent weeks, although investors have pared back expectations.

"Over the last couple of days, we have gone from pure excitement about QE3 to being far more muted. I suspect there has been some positioning for a slightly more mundane speech coming from Bernanke," said Camilla Sutton, senior currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.

"But all in all, nothing has really settled. The market's quietness is almost hiding the fact that underneath everything is still fairly vulnerable and fairly nervous," she said.

Under quantitative easing, the Fed effectively prints money to buy bonds. More money circulating in the financial system can reduce U.S. Treasury yields, thus weighing on the dollar, . and can encourage investors to seek higher returns elsewhere.

YEN, SWISS FRANC

The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 77.10 yen JPY=, moving further away from a record low of 75.941 set on trading platform EBS last week. Speculations that Japan may intervene to stem yen strength also helped support the currency pair.

The dollar rose to a one-week high of 0.7985 Swiss franc CHF=EBS and last traded up 0.2 percent at 0.7972. The euro also hit a one-week high of 1.1519 francs EURCHF=EBS.

Boris Schlossberg, director of currency research at GFT in New York, said the dollar could pop against both low yielders if Bernanke does not offer any new accommodative measures to stimulate the economy.

"Should that scenario turn out to be true the greenback could climb to 78.00 versus the yen and could finally retake the 0.80 barrier versus the Swissie as fears of further dilution of the currency begin to dissipate," he said.

More quantitative easing could boost stocks, higher yielding currencies and the euro. On the other hand, if Bernanke disappoints markets, the dollar is likely to benefit, at least in the short term, analysts said.

But some analysts say even though a firm commitment to QE3 is unlikely, Bernanke may pledge readiness to act to help the economy if necessary, which could help riskier currencies including the Australian and New Zealand dollars after an initial knee-jerk drop.

Against the dollar, the euro traded slightly lower at $1.4398.

Investors shrugged of a surge in yields on Greek bonds on fears that an escalating row over demands by Finland for collateral on Greek loans may derail the rescue package.

Two-year Greek yields GR2YT=TWEB rose more than 200 basis points to a record high of 46.38 percent. The risk premium versus 10-year Bunds also hit the highest since the launch of the single currency at 1,640 bps.

Analysts said after Bernanke's speech, the market's focus will likely move back to Europe's sovereign debt woes and the fragility of the euro zone economy and banking sector.

But Douglas Borthwick, managing director at Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut, said continued support from China may limit euro weakness.

Chinese President Hu Jintao showed "definitive" confidence in the euro and the European economy despite some concerns, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said after the two leaders met in Beijing. [ID:nB9E7J201Z]

"China has not wavered in its support of the euro and the euro zone. For this reason the euro continues to rally against the U.S. dollar, much to many market-watchers dismay," Borthwick said.

The New Zealand currency NZD=D4 rose 0.2 percent after better-than-expected data on New Zealand retail sales. (Additional reporting by Nia Williams in London; Editing by W Simon )