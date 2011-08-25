* Investors brace for Fed's Bernanke speech on Friday
* Dollar could gain if Bernanke does not signal QE3
* China shows "definitive" confidence in euro - Sarkozy
(Updates prices, adds comment, details, changes byline,
dateline, previous LONDON)
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Aug 25 The dollar climbed to a
two-week high against the yen on Thursday and could extend
gains on speculation Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will
refrain from signalling a new round of bond purchases to
stimulate the economy.
The euro erased gains to trade slightly lower against the
dollar after having earlier jumped on risk appetite fed by news
that Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) said it would invest $5
billion in Bank of America (BAC.N). For more see
[ID:nN1E77O0ET].
Foreign currency trading was range bound as market
participants awaited a key speech by Bernanke at a central bank
conference on Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Speculation the U.S. central bank may signal a third round
of bond buying, known as quantitative easing, has weighed on
dollar sentiment in recent weeks, although investors have pared
back expectations.
"Over the last couple of days, we have gone from pure
excitement about QE3 to being far more muted. I suspect there
has been some positioning for a slightly more mundane speech
coming from Bernanke," said Camilla Sutton, senior currency
strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.
"But all in all, nothing has really settled. The market's
quietness is almost hiding the fact that underneath everything
is still fairly vulnerable and fairly nervous," she said.
Under quantitative easing, the Fed effectively prints money
to buy bonds. More money circulating in the financial system
can reduce U.S. Treasury yields, thus weighing on the dollar, .
and can encourage investors to seek higher returns elsewhere.
YEN, SWISS FRANC
The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 77.10 yen JPY=, moving
further away from a record low of 75.941 set on trading
platform EBS last week. Speculations that Japan may intervene
to stem yen strength also helped support the currency pair.
The dollar rose to a one-week high of 0.7985 Swiss franc
CHF=EBS and last traded up 0.2 percent at 0.7972. The euro
also hit a one-week high of 1.1519 francs EURCHF=EBS.
Boris Schlossberg, director of currency research at GFT in
New York, said the dollar could pop against both low yielders
if Bernanke does not offer any new accommodative measures to
stimulate the economy.
"Should that scenario turn out to be true the greenback
could climb to 78.00 versus the yen and could finally retake
the 0.80 barrier versus the Swissie as fears of further
dilution of the currency begin to dissipate," he said.
More quantitative easing could boost stocks, higher
yielding currencies and the euro. On the other hand, if
Bernanke disappoints markets, the dollar is likely to benefit,
at least in the short term, analysts said.
But some analysts say even though a firm commitment to QE3
is unlikely, Bernanke may pledge readiness to act to help the
economy if necessary, which could help riskier currencies
including the Australian and New Zealand dollars after an
initial knee-jerk drop.
Against the dollar, the euro traded slightly lower at
$1.4398.
Investors shrugged of a surge in yields on Greek bonds on
fears that an escalating row over demands by Finland for
collateral on Greek loans may derail the rescue package.
Two-year Greek yields GR2YT=TWEB rose more than 200 basis
points to a record high of 46.38 percent. The risk premium
versus 10-year Bunds also hit the highest since the launch of
the single currency at 1,640 bps.
Analysts said after Bernanke's speech, the market's focus
will likely move back to Europe's sovereign debt woes and the
fragility of the euro zone economy and banking sector.
But Douglas Borthwick, managing director at Faros Trading
in Stamford, Connecticut, said continued support from China may
limit euro weakness.
Chinese President Hu Jintao showed "definitive" confidence
in the euro and the European economy despite some concerns,
French President Nicolas Sarkozy said after the two leaders met
in Beijing. [ID:nB9E7J201Z]
"China has not wavered in its support of the euro and the
euro zone. For this reason the euro continues to rally against
the U.S. dollar, much to many market-watchers dismay,"
Borthwick said.
The New Zealand currency NZD=D4 rose 0.2 percent after
better-than-expected data on New Zealand retail sales.
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams in London; Editing by W
Simon )