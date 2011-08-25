* Investors brace for Fed's Bernanke speech on Friday
* Dollar could gain if Bernanke does not signal QE3
* China shows "definitive" confidence in euro -Sarkozy
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Aug 25 The dollar rose on Thursday, as
a sharp decline in stocks lured investors into the safe-haven
U.S. currency and on speculation the head of the Federal
Reserve will not signal new initiatives to stimulate the
economy.
The yen weakened to its lowest level in more than two weeks
against the dollar, while the euro reversed earlier gains made
on renewed risk appetite after news that Berkshire Hathaway
(BRKa.N) would invest $5 billion in Bank of America (BAC.N).See
[ID:nN1E77O0ET]
U.S. stocks slumped about 1 percent, tracking weakness in
European shares on talk that Germany may follow other European
nations and enact a short-selling ban. A Finance Ministry
spokesman told Reuters that Germany is not planning a general
ban on short-selling. [ID:nB4E7JF02O]
The talk "got equity markets selling and that negativity
filtered into the currency markets," said Jessica Hoversen, FX
analyst at MF Global in New York. "That helped push the dollar
higher. Basically, it's a rumor-fueled trade today."
Foreign currency trading remained largely range-bound as
market participants awaited a key speech by Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke at a central bank conference on Friday in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming.
Speculation the U.S. central bank head may signal a third
round of bond buying, known as quantitative easing, has weighed
on dollar sentiment in recent weeks, although investors have
pared back expectations.
"Over the last couple of days, we have gone from pure
excitement about QE3 to being far more muted. I suspect there
has been some positioning for a slightly more mundane speech
coming from Bernanke," said Camilla Sutton, senior currency
strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.
Under quantitative easing, the Fed effectively prints money
to buy bonds, which would depress U.S. Treasury yields and
encourage investors to seek higher returns elsewhere. An
increase of money supply would also erode the value of the
dollar relative to other currencies.
The dollar rose 0.6 percent to 77.39 yen, moving further
off a record low of 75.941 JPY=EBS set on trading platform
EBS last week.
The dollar also hit a one-week high against the Swiss franc
of 0.79898 franc CHF=EBS before paring back to 0.7970, up 0.2
percent.
Boris Schlossberg, director of currency research at GFT in
New York, said the dollar could pop against both low-yielding
currencies if Bernanke does not signal new accommodative
measures.
"Should that scenario turn out to be true, the greenback
could climb to 78.00 versus the yen and could finally retake
the 0.80 barrier versus the Swissie as fears of further
dilution of the currency begin to dissipate," he said.
Some analysts say even though a firm commitment to QE3 is
unlikely, Bernanke may pledge readiness to act to help the
economy if necessary, which could help riskier currencies
including the Australian and New Zealand dollars after an
initial knee-jerk drop.
The euro last traded down 0.3 percent at $1.4371 EUR=.
Investors shrugged off a surge in Greek bond yields
GR2YT=TWEB that was driven by fears that an escalating row
over demands by Finland for collateral on Greek loans may
derail the rescue package.
Analysts said that after Bernanke's speech the market's
focus will likely move back to Europe's sovereign debt woes.
Douglas Borthwick, managing director at Faros Trading in
Stamford, Connecticut, said continued support from China may
limit euro weakness.
Chinese President Hu Jintao showed "definitive" confidence
in the euro and the European economy despite some concerns,
French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Thursday after the two
leaders met in Beijing. [ID:nB9E7J201Z]
"China has not wavered in its support of the euro and the
euro zone," Borthwick said. "We believe China, other Asian
central banks and Middle Eastern reserve manager's euro/dollar
purchases will continue going forward at a gradual pace."
