* Dollar dips ahead of Bernanke speech

* US growth slows to 1 pct rate from April-June

* No mention of QE3 could spark dollar rebound

* Euro zone debt woes keep euro vulnerable (Updates prices, adds comment, details, changes byline, dateline)

By Steven C. Johnson

NEW YORK, Aug 26 The dollar slipped on Friday as investors braced for a highly anticipated speech from the Federal Reserve chairman that may provide hints about what the central bank could do next to boost a slumping U.S. economy.

The euro edged up 0.2 percent to $1.4395 EUR=, while the dollar fell 1 percent to 76.66 yen JPY=, though traders said it could be due for a bounce if Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke does not signal plans to pump more money into the financial system.

Bernanke was due to deliver his speech at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) at the Fed's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Financial markets have see-sawed this week as investors debated whether or not Bernanke would signal another round of stimulus, known as quantitative easing (QE).

The economy has hit a rough patch in recent months, as evidenced by data Friday showing growth slowed to a 1 percent annual rate in the second quarter of the year. For details, see [ID:nN1E77P09C]

But inflation is also higher than last year, when Bernanke used his Jackson Hole speech to signal plans for more stimulus. The Fed ended up buying $600 billion in Treasuries.

Under QE, the Fed prints money to buy bonds, which should depress U.S. Treasury yields and encourage investors to seek higher returns elsewhere. An increase in the money supply erodes the value of the dollar.

"If Bernanke signals he is likely to be less accommodative about providing liquidity, we could see the dollar recover and depending on how Wall Street reacts to that, we could see some flows into the greenback," said Roberto Mialich, FX strategist at Unicredit in Milan.

But Mialich said the euro would probably remain mired in a tight range against the dollar, unlikely to drop below $1.43 or rise above $1.4550. Others said they may pick up the euro on a fall to $1.4250.

The dollar edged higher against some currencies, rising 0.2 percent to 0.7947 Swiss francs CHF= and 0.3 percent to 0.9909 Canadian dollars CAD=.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphics on market performance since Jackson Hole 2010 here

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Though growth remains weak, Fed officials do not appear particularly concerned about recession risks, and some have voiced doubts about the wisdom of more QE.

Bernanke faced three dissenting votes earlier this month when he said the Fed would hold interest rates at record lows near zero at into 2013.

"Our economists don't expect any QE commitment, let alone any 'shock and awe' radical policy measures," said Steven Englander, head of G10 currency strategy at Citigroup.

But he said Bernanke probably will signal that the central bank is ready to act should economic conditions deteriorate.

Next week, the euro may come under renewed pressure as markets refocus on a euro zone debt crisis. The cost of insuring Greek debt against default neared record highs on fears a Greek bailout may yet unravel. [ID:nB5E7JM00D]

"While Fed policy is an immediate focus with Jackson Hole, the troubling developments in various financial sectors and euro area stress measures cannot go unnoticed," Deutsche Bank said in a note.

The euro fell 1 percent to 110.35 yen EURJPY=R, an indication of unease about the single regional currency.

Euro/dollar risk reversals remained elevated and skewed in favor of euro weakness with the one-month risk reversals EUR1MRR=ICAP, trading about 3.25 for euro puts, up from 3.2 at the start of the week. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)