* Bernanke offers no new QE measures

* Focus on low U.S. rates erases earlier dollar gains

* U.S. growth slows to 1 pct rate in April-June period

* Swiss franc tumbles as UBS considers fees on deposits (Updates prices, adds details, comment)

By Steven C. Johnson

NEW YORK, Aug 26 The dollar fell against the euro and yen on Friday, erasing earlier gains after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank can do more to boost growth but offered no details on how it might act.

But the greenback soared against the Swiss franc, hitting a one-month high above 0.8100 CHF= after Swiss bank UBS said it may charge fees on some franc deposits. [ID:nWEA2169]

Worries about the U.S. economy and the euro zone debt crisis have boosted demand for the safe-haven franc in recent months, driving it to record highs. But rapid appreciation has hurt Swiss exports and tourism, putting pressure on the economy.

The franc also tumbled against the euro and yen.

Analysts said the choppy trade in currencies and other markets -- stocks swung from losses to gains after Bernanke spoke while Treasuries came off earlier highs -- reflected concern about the U.S. economy and a realization that U.S. interest rates will stay at record lows for years to come.

A government report on Friday showed the economy grew at just a 1 percent annual rate in the second quarter, down from the previous estimate of 1.3 percent, and Bernanke said it was critical to reduce the unemployment rate, which exceeds 9 percent.

"I would say that longer term, the Fed is keeping their powder dry," said Andrew Busch, senior currency strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago. "But the fact is that the Fed has the easiest monetary policy on the planet, and that will eventually force the dollar to go lower."

The euro was last up 0.6 percent at $1.4466 EUR=, near a session peak, after having fallen as low as $1.4327 after Bernanke spoke. Low U.S. bond yields were also likely to keep the dollar under pressure against the yen. The dollar fell 1.1 percent to 76.60 yen JPY= on Friday.

High-yield currencies also rallied against the greenback, with the Australian dollar up 1.4 percent at $1.0582 AUD=.

BERNANKE SPEAKS

Financial markets have see-sawed this week as investors debated whether Bernanke would signal another round of stimulus, known as quantitative easing.

Last year, he used his speech at the annual central bankers conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to signal what became a $600 billion bond-buying program. See [ID:nW1E7JM00N] and [ID:nN1E77O23L]

Failure to hint at another round of quantitative easing, or QE, boosted the dollar initially. Under QE, the Fed prints money to buy bonds, which should depress U.S. Treasury yields and encourage investors to seek higher returns elsewhere. An increase in the money supply erodes the value of the dollar.

But the dollar began to lose ground as investors bet weak growth would keep Fed policy loose even if it doesn't provoke another round of asset purchases.

"Ultimately, the U.S. economy is stalling and the Fed won't be changing rates soon, so there's little reason for a sustained dollar rally," said Brian Dolan, chief strategist at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey.

SWISS, YEN STILL IN FOCUS

Analysts said Swiss efforts to weaken the franc also suggested fears that investors are still eager to buy safe-haven currencies.

The dollar was last up 1.8 percent at 0.8065 franc CHF=, while the euro rose 2.3 percent to 1.1674 francs EURCHF=R.

The euro zone debt crisis also contributed to the safety bid, and traders said the euro would struggle to hold above $1.45. Sell orders were said to be layered between $1.4460 and $1.4500.

The cost of insuring Greek debt against default neared record highs as fears swirled that a second Greek bailout may yet unravel. [ID:nB5E7JM00D]

Worries about both the United States and Europe were reflected in gains for the Japanese yen, which investors tend to see as a safe-haven currency in times of distress.

The euro shed 0.5 percent to 110.88 yen EURJPY=R. (Additional reporting by Wanfeng Zhou and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Leslie Adler)