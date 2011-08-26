* Bernanke offers no new easing measures

* U.S. growth slows to 1 pct rate in April-June period

* Swiss franc tumbles as UBS considers fees on deposits (Updates prices, adds details, changes byline)

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, Aug 26 The dollar fell against the euro and yen on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank can do more to boost growth but stopped short of detailing further action.

The Swiss franc tumbled to one-month lows versus both the dollar and euro after Swiss bank UBS said it may charge fees on some franc deposits. For details, see [ID:nL5E7JQ2BU]

Bernanke, speaking in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, said the Fed had marked down its outlook for U.S. growth and it would extend its September meeting to two days from one to consider its options. However, he said the onus for boosting long-term growth prospects lay at the feet of the White House and the U.S. Congress.

Failure to hint at another round of quantitative easing, or QE, boosted the dollar initially. Under QE, the Fed prints money to buy bonds, which depresses Treasury yields and encourages investors to seek higher returns elsewhere. An increase in the money supply erodes the value of the dollar. But those gains quickly faded.

"I would say that longer term, the Fed is keeping their powder dry," said Andrew Busch, senior currency strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago. "But the fact is that the Fed has the easiest monetary policy on the planet, and that will eventually force the dollar to go lower."

The euro was last up 0.8 percent at $1.4489 EUR=, near a session peak of $1.4502 set on trading platform EBS. Traders said the euro would struggle to hold above $1.45 and sell orders were said to be layered between $1.4460 and $1.4500.

The dollar fell 1 percent to 76.67 yen JPY=.

In a sign of slowing growth, government data on Friday showed the U.S. economy grew at just a 1 percent annual rate in the second quarter, down from the previous estimate of 1.3 percent. [ID:nN1E77P09C]

"Ultimately, the U.S. economy is stalling and the Fed won't be changing rates soon, so there's little reason for a sustained dollar rally," said Brian Dolan, chief strategist at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey.

High-yield currencies also rallied against the greenback, with the Australian dollar up 1.2 percent at $1.0560 AUD=.

The dollar was last up 1.6 percent at 0.8057 Swiss franc CHF=EBS, while the euro rose 2.4 percent to 1.1676 francs EURCHF=EBS.

Swiss bank UBS UBSN.VX may charge client banks a fee on cash accounts they use to clear transactions, it said on Friday, in a bid to discourage them from using the accounts to hoard safe-haven Swiss francs.

Worries about the U.S. economy and the euro zone debt crisis have boosted demand for the safe-haven franc in recent months, driving it to record highs. But rapid appreciation has hurt Swiss exports and tourism, putting pressure on the economy.

Worries about the U.S. economy and the euro zone debt crisis have boosted demand for the safe-haven franc in recent months, driving it to record highs. But rapid appreciation has hurt Swiss exports and tourism, putting pressure on the economy.