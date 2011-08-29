* Dollar rises vs yen, Swiss franc but down against euro

* U.S. July consumer spending rises, recession fears abate

* Swiss franc falls, hit by UBS deposit charge threat

(Updates prices, adds quotes and graphics, changes byline and dateline; previous LONDON)

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, Aug 29 The dollar gained against the yen and Swiss franc on Monday, supported by a report on U.S. consumer spending that mitigated fears the world's largest economy was slipping back into a recession.

U.S. consumer spending, which accounts for about 70 percent of economic activity, rebounded strongly in July from June. [ID:nCAT005503]

The data suggested the economy started the third quarter with some strength after growth almost stalled in the first half of the year.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

US consumer spending graphic: r.reuters.com/fez43s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

From U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's perspective, the data reaffirms the need to maintain ultra-accommodative monetary policy until unemployment returns to more desirable levels, according to Michael Woolfolk, managing director at BNY Mellon Global markets in New York.

"Without explicit evidence of inflationary problems in the core, it is difficult to imagine Bernanke's altering his monetary policy outlook in any material way," he said. "While current monetary policy undermines the dollar, it is being viewed as a positive for exports and growth rather than a negative for the 'strong dollar policy.' "

While Bernanke gave no details of further action to boost the U.S. recovery at an eagerly anticipated speech on Friday, he said the central bank would extend its September policy meeting to two days to consider its options. [ID:nFED/AHEAD]

This leaves the focus heavily on upcoming economic data, including the closely watched July U.S. employment report on Friday.

New York City, meanwhile, was back to business after Hurricane Irene. [ID:nN1E77S01P]

Against the yen, the dollar traded up 0.3 percent at 76.92 yen JPY= in early New York trade, holding above the record low plumbed earlier this month at 75.941 yen.

Risk appetite buoyed the euro against the dollar and last traded up 0.2 percent at $1.4524 EUR= with support seen around the 100-day moving average at $1.4366.

The options market pointed to calmer trading, with short-dated vols falling across the board. Euro/dollar one-month vols EUR1MO= were trading around 12.7 percent, down from 13.7 percent before Bernanke's speech on Friday.

SWISS FRANC FALLS

The dollar last traded up 1.5 percent to 0.8182 franc CHF=, near a one-month high of 0.8161 franc. The euro jumped 1.7 percent to 1.1892 francs EURCHF=.

The franc was under broad pressure after Swiss bank UBS UBSN.VX threatened on Friday to charge clients a fee on deposits, aiming to discourage them from using some accounts to hoard the safe-haven currency because of financial market volatility. [ID:nL5E7JQ2BU]

Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday showed generally light positions except in the franc.

"Given the further rally in USDCHF last week, we suspect that the net long-CHF (short USDCHF) position has been reduced somewhat since the survey, but this data suggests there may yet be substantial stops left to trigger in CHF," according to Greg Anderson, G10 strategist at CitiFX, a division of Citigroup in New York. "Extension of last week's risk-on environment would presumably do the job." (Additional reporting by Nia Williams and Neal Armstrong)