* Weak U.S. consumer confidence spurs risk aversion

* Euro down as Greece, Italian debt auction weigh

* Market awaits minutes from Fed's Aug. 9 meeting (Updates prices, adds quotes and graphics)

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, Aug 30 The euro slid broadly on Tuesday as a deluge of factors from bickering in Europe about a bailout deal for Greece to crumbling U.S. consumer confidence fostered risk aversion.

Peripheral euro zone debt worries haunted the region as Finland proposed that Greece provide collateral in return for more aid, Reuters reported. For details see [ID:nB5E7JM00M].

Helsinki's plan sparked requests from Austria, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Slovakia for similar treatment.

In the United States, confidence among consumers plunged in August to its lowest in two years. [ID:nN1E77T0DO]

"Consumer confidence has fallen back to recessionary levels," said Chris Christopher, U.S. economist at IHS Global Insight in Lexington, Massachusetts.

"This is another bad report in a long line of gut-wrenching reports on the state of the American consumer."

The euro extended losses after the data, falling as low as $1.44041 EUR=EBS, retreating from a two-month high of $1.4550 on Monday. The euro later recovered to last trade at $1.44380, down 0.5 percent on the day. Traders said a series of stop-losses are lurking at $1.4370/60, in line with the euro's 100-day moving average.

Instant view on confidence: [ID:nN1E77T0IK]

Adding to bearish euro sentiment was a poor auction of Italian bonds, comments by European Central Bank President Jean Claude Trichet and a weak report on euro zone confidence.

Euro zone economic sentiment fell more than expected in August, underlining prospects for slower growth and expectations the ECB may cut inflation forecasts and cease raising interest rates. [ID:nLDE77T0DH]

Against the yen, the euro was down 0.7 percent at 110.78 EURJPY=. Traders said the ECB bought significant amounts of 10-year Italian debt in a renewed attempt to support the market. [ID:nLDE77T0C7] and [ID:nL5E7JT1AO]

"The pullback in the euro has been attributed to more dovish comments from ECB President Trichet, although we do note that European money markets have been pricing in steady or falling euro zone short-term rates for several weeks now," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

The euro remains somewhat cushioned by the dovish U.S. Fed outlook and the vulnerable greenback, he said.

"Markets are likely to lean in the direction of caution and range trading ahead of this Friday's U.S. payrolls report."

U.S. nonfarm payrolls likely increased 75,000 in August after rising 117,000 in July, according to a Reuters survey.

The Fed releases the minutes of its Aug. 9 policy meeting on Tuesday and investors will scour them for clues on whether the Fed is likely to do more to try to spur the economy.

Any suggestion that more stimulus may be needed to boost the sluggish U.S. economy will likely hurt the dollar.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke acknowledged slower-than-hoped-for growth in the U.S. economy last week but did not make clear the central bank would definitely step in.

The dollar fell to a session trough of 76.601 yen on trading platform EBS after the U.S. consumer confidence data, but rebounded and was last down 0.1 percent at 76.72 JPY=EBS.

The dollar was not far from an all-time low around 75.94 set earlier in the month and traders remain wary of possible yen-selling intervention by Japanese authorities. (Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong and Naomi Tajitsu in London; Editing by James Dalgleish)