* Weak U.S. consumer confidence spurs risk aversion

* Euro down amid bickering in Europe on bailouts

* Fed's Aug. 9 meeting minutes released

NEW YORK, Aug 30 The euro slipped across the board on Tuesday as a deluge of factors from bickering in Europe about a bailout deal for Greece to crumbling U.S. consumer confidence sapped risk tolerance.

Peripheral euro zone debt worries haunted the region as Finland proposed that Greece provide collateral in return for more aid, Reuters reported. For details see [ID:nB5E7JM00M]. Helsinki's plan sparked requests from Austria, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Slovakia for similar treatment.

The euro briefly pared losses against the dollar after the release of minutes from the Fed's August meeting showed some members wanted substantial action to stoke the economy. The earlier release of a report indicating confidence among U.S. consumers plunged in August to its lowest in two years kept investors risk averse. [ID:nW1E7IR01J] and [ID:nN1E77T0DO]

"The fact that more members wanted to take stronger action suggests the Fed will come up with additional measures," said Brian Dolan, chief strategist at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey after the release of the minutes. "It's slightly supportive for risk sentiment and we're seeing a bit of a dollar sell-off but nothing dramatic."

The euro earlier fell as low as $1.43850 EUR=EBS on electronic trading platform EBS, retreating from a two-month high of $1.4550 on Monday. The single currency last traded at $1.4482, down 0.4 percent on the day.

Adding to bearish euro sentiment was a poor auction of Italian bonds, comments by European Central Bank President Jean Claude Trichet and a weak report on euro zone confidence.

Adding to bearish euro sentiment was a poor auction of Italian bonds, comments by European Central Bank President Jean Claude Trichet and a weak report on euro zone confidence.

Euro zone economic sentiment fell more than expected in August, underlining prospects for slower growth and expectations the ECB may cut inflation forecasts and cease raising interest rates. [ID:nLDE77T0DH]

Against the yen, the euro was down 0.8 percent at 110.68 EURJPY=EBS on EBS.

Traders said the ECB bought significant amounts of 10-year Italian debt in a renewed attempt to support the market. [ID:nLDE77T0C7] and [ID:nL5E7JT1AO].

"The pullback in the euro has been attributed to more dovish comments from ECB President Trichet, although we do note that European money markets have been pricing in steady or falling euro zone short-term rates for several weeks now," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

The euro remains somewhat cushioned by the dovish U.S. Fed outlook and the vulnerable greenback, he said.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke acknowledged slower-than-hoped-for growth in the U.S. economy last week but did not make clear the central bank would definitely step in.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls likely increased 75,000 in August after rising 117,000 in July, according to a Reuters survey.

"It's still tough to get aggressive ahead of the nonfarm payrolls data Friday," said Forex.com's Dolan. "Those will probably be a reminder of just how anemic the U.S. economy is, and there are a lot of people looking to sell on any risk rallies."

The dollar fell to a session trough of 76.601 yen on trading platform EBS after the U.S. consumer confidence data. It was last down 0.2 percent at 76.66 on EBS JPY=EBS.

The dollar was not far from an all-time low around 75.941 set earlier in the month and traders remain wary of possible yen-selling intervention by Japanese authorities. (Additional reporting by Steven C Johnson) (Reporting by Nick Olivari and Julie Haviv)