* Swiss franc climbs, government accepts strength

* Dollar slides against yen, BofJ intervention eyed

* Markets eye upcoming U.S. payrolls data (Updates prices, adds quotes)

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, Aug 31 The Swiss franc jumped against the euro and the dollar on Wednesday in a relief rally after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) stayed away from intervention and a top government official said it would have to live with a strong currency.

The SNB has been conspicuously absent from the currency forwards market since last week. It did not announce any new measures after making an announcement on three of the last four Wednesdays in August.

Switzerland's economy minister detailed plans to offset the currency's impact on the economy but not to directly counter its strength. For details, see [ID:nL5E7JV2LZ]

"We'll have to keep living with the strong franc for some time. It must be a combination of measures that will lead us into the future," said Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann.

The scaling back of currency intervention speculation pushed the euro down 2.3 percent to 1.1572 francs EURCHF=, while the dollar slumped 2.1 percent to 0.8026 franc CHF=, retreating from a recent high of 0.8239 struck on Monday.

"The franc is massively overvalued," Schneider-Ammann said.

The SNB's intervention in the swaps market and moves to flood the Swiss banking system with francs and cut interest rates to near zero has brought the Swiss franc from record highs hit earlier this month.

The low-yielding Swiss franc may recoup losses from earlier this month as the government lets markets decide its fate, with policymakers expecting the currency to remain strong, according to David Song, analyst at DailyFX in New York.

"In turn, the rebound in the franc may gather pace in the days ahead, and the Swissie may continue to outperform its major counterparts as market participants diversify away from the U.S. dollar," he said.

Analysts said the the Swiss franc looked oversold on daily charts, having hit its lowest level since early July on Monday.

Mounting concerns about European sovereign debt and hopes of new U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus drove investors back into the safety of the Swiss franc, according to Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

"While the threat of SNB intervention may slow the franc's rise, it is unlikely to meaningfully deter investors from the safe harbor offered by the franc."

Traders also awaited Friday's key U.S. Labor Department report on August's unemployment and payrolls amid renewed expectations the Fed would act again to boost the economy.

The dollar was down 0.3 percent at 76.48 yen. JPY=

With the yen hovering near a record high against the dollar of 75.941 hit earlier in August on trading platform EBS, traders remained wary of the potential for Japanese authorities to intervene to sell the yen.

Against the dollar, the euro was last down 0.3 percent at $1.4408. EUR= Traders said month-end demand for dollars from investors rebalancing stock and bonds portfolio weighed on the euro. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag and Nia Williams; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)