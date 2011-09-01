* Euro drops as euro zone manufacturing activity slows

* Swiss franc extends rally as investors test SNB resolve

* Markets eye U.S. ISM data (Updates prices, adds quotes, changes byline and dateline; previous LONDON)

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, Sept 1 The euro slumped broadly on Thursday as disappointing manufacturing data fanned fears of global economic deterioration, with more losses likely if U.S. figures paint a similar picture.

The safe-haven Swiss franc reigned against the euro EURCHF= and the dollar CHF= as investors sought to test the resolve of the Swiss National Bank, which has been noticeably inactive recently, to stem the safe-haven currency's strength.

Data showing contractions in the manufacturing sectors of most euro zone countries was the driver of broad euro selling, analysts said. This weakness extended to Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, where manufacturing barely expanded in August and weakened from July. For more see [ID:nL9E7HO0AG].

"From Asia to the UK, the (PMI) numbers signaled a continued loss of momentum," said Jessica Hoversen, forex analyst at MF Global in New York.

German new export orders fell at the fastest rate of all the EU countries surveyed for the PMI.

"The euro zone can no longer rely on Germany to sustain the lackluster recovery," she said. "Beyond the data, the situation in Europe remains distressing."

The euro EUR= fell around 0.6 percent on the day to $1.4290.

"We think the situation in Europe is deteriorating quicker than the euro reflects," Hoversen said.

Ahead of U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI at 1400 GMT and key jobs data on Friday, the euro zone common currency is seen as having the most to lose from signs of weakness both in the European and global economy, given that the region remains far from a solution to its debt crisis.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic on euro zone PMIs link.reuters.com/qen53s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Confidence about the euro zone's stability has been shaken by signs that officials are dragging their feet on steps to ease debt problems in Greece and other countries, creating tensions in funding markets and raised worries about the health of financial institutions in the region.

"Concerns about Greece's debt burden in general is the main factor weighing on the euro, and complicating that today has been the euro zone economic data flow," said Stephen Gallo, head of markets analysis at Schneider FX.

Not helping the euro's cause was sluggish demand at a Spanish bond auction. [ID:nL5E7K10MZ]

The euro broke below technical support in the $1.4320 to $1.4365 range, where many of its moving averages were clustered.

The franc rallied across the board, with the euro down 1.5 percent to 1.1416 francs EURCHF=.

Broad franc strength pushed the dollar CHF= 0.9 percent lower to 0.7982 franc, just above bids seen at 0.7950 francs.

The Swiss National Bank has been quiet since mid-August, when it flooded the market with francs, cut rates to near zero and intervened in the swap market to bring the franc down from record highs.

The yen stayed under pressure on dollar buying by Japanese accounts, lifting the U.S. currency 0.5 percent to around 76.98 JPY= and soothing jitters that another round of intervention by Tokyo authorities may be on the way. (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Anirban Nag; Editing by James Dalgleish)