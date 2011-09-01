* U.S. and euro zone manufacturing activity weigh on euro
* Markets eye Friday U.S. payrolls data
* Swiss franc extends rally as investors test SNB resolve
NEW YORK, Sept 1 The euro slipped against major
currencies on Thursday, a day before key U.S. jobs data, as
better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data did little to ease
concerns about global growth and raise risk tolerance.
The pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector in
August was better than economists had forecast, but still at
its lowest level in two years. [ID:nN1E7800NC]
"We aren't seeing a dollar rally, though, because at the
end of the day, this does not remove the need for more stimulus
from the Fed," said Kathy Lien, director of research at GFT
Forex in New York. "The key is still job growth."
Data showing contractions in the manufacturing sectors of
most euro zone countries drove broad euro selling, analysts
said. The weakness extended to Germany, the euro zone's biggest
economy, where manufacturing grew in August at its slowest pace
in almost two years. [ID:nL9E7HO0AG].
The Swiss franc rallied sharply for the second day, as
investors took comfort in the Swiss National Bank's recent
passive approach to the currency's strength after several weeks
of activity last month.
"From Asia to the UK, the numbers signaled a continued loss
of momentum," Jessica Hoversen, forex analyst at MF Global in
New York, said of the manufacturing data.
German new export orders fell at the fastest rate of all
the EU countries surveyed for Markit's Purchasing Managers'
Index.
"The euro zone can no longer rely on Germany to sustain the
lackluster recovery," she said. "Beyond the data, the situation
in Europe remains distressing."
In mid afternoon New York trade, the euro EUR=EBS was
down 0.6 percent at $1.42821 on electronic trading platform
EBS.
"We think the situation in Europe is deteriorating quicker
than the euro reflects," Hoversen said.
The U.S. government's closely watched monthly jobs report
to be released on Friday should dictate currency trading. The
euro is seen as most vulnerable to losses due to signs of
weakness in both the European and global economies and because
the euro zone remains far from a solution to its debt crisis.
Confidence about the euro zone's stability has been shaken
by signs officials are dragging their feet on steps to ease
debt problems in Greece and other countries, creating tensions
in funding markets and raising worries about the health of
financial institutions in the region.
"Concerns about Greece's debt burden in general is the main
factor weighing on the euro, and complicating that today has
been the euro zone economic data flow," said Stephen Gallo,
head of markets analysis at Schneider FX.
The Swiss franc rallied across the board, with the euro
last down 2.2 percent at 1.1330 francs EURCHF=EBS and the
dollar 1.5 percent lower at 0.79354 franc CHF=EBS.
The Swiss National Bank has been quiet since mid-August,
when it flooded the market with francs, cut interest rates to
near zero and intervened in the swap market to bring the franc
down from record highs.
"The SNB's sight deposit target of 200 billion francs has
likely been reached by now, and given the silence from the SNB,
investors might now try to test the SNB's resolve," said Chris
Walker, currency strategist at UBS.
The yen stayed under pressure on dollar buying by Japanese
accounts, lifting the U.S. currency 0.2 percent to around
76.796 yen on EBS JPY=EBS and soothing jitters that the Bank
of Japan would embark on another round of intervention to curb
its strength.
